CEDAR FALLS –In a battle of the top two teams in Class 3A, it was Harlan who stood tallest.
Aidan Hall had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 57-yard interception return to give the top-ranked Cyclones a lead they’d never relinquish against No. 2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley. The Nighthawks attempted several times to take the lead, but in a defensive slugfest in the second half, which saw BH/RV draw to within a touchdwon late in the third period, the Cyclones got the insurance touchdown and held on for the 42-28 win Friday afternoon at the UNI-Dome.
It was Harlan’s 13th state championship, a state best regardless of class, and is 13-9 all time in state championship games. West Des Moines Dowling is second on the list with 10. The Cyclones were state runners-up last year in the final year of there being five 11-man classes, losing 30-6 to North Scott in the Class 3A title game.
William Kenkel’s 2-yard drive, which was in response to the Nighthawks’ Landyn Van Kekerix’s 2-yard score that made it a one-score game, came with 11:14 left in the game. The Nighthawks had several chances to pull to within seven, but the last chance saw Will Neuharth intercept a Tanenr Te Slaa pass at the goal line with 52 seconds to seal it.
Hall, brother of Atlantic coach and teacher Derek Hall, had 47 total yards on the day for the Cyclones, which went 13-0, but the game belonged to Teagon Kasperbauer, who was 20-for-27 passing for 273 yards and two touchdowns against an interception and taking a sack. Jacob Birch had 145 yards on 10 catches, with Conner Frame and Joe Moser each having a touchdown.
Te Slaa was 18-of-36 for 267 yards and had two touchdowns for BH/RV, which finished 12-1, but was sacked four times. The Nighhawks outgained Harlan 396-316.
Harlan was one of six state champions from 2021 to come from west of Interstate 35, and three to come from local conferences. (Even though there is no conference football.) Council Bluffs Lewis Central, which led the Cyclones early in their regular-season showdown before falling 36-29, was the Class 4A state champion; both are normally from the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
And then, of course, came CAM’s big win on Thursday in the eight-player game, the Cougars coming from the Rolling Valley Conference. Other winners from west of I-35: Class A’s West Hancock, Class 1A’s Van Meter and Class 2A winner Southeast Valley of Gowrie.
Only Southeast Polk, the Class 5A winner, is east of I-35; had Ankeny won, it would have been a west-of-I-35 sweep.
Briefly on the other games:
Class A – West Hancock 19, Grundy Center 14: Rylan Barnes’ 34-yard pass reception from Mitchell Smith gave the Eagles the insurance score, putting them up 19-7. It was needed as the Spartans’ Dayne Zinkula ran in from 9 yards out to make it a five-point game, and they had the ball on the game’s final drive, but they ran out of time, getting only so far as the Eagles 9 but couldn’t get the final snap off.
Class 1A – Van Meter 17, West Sioux 14: Katie Lindsay became the first female kicker to score at the UNI-Dome, and it was her 27-yard field goal with 7:21 left in the game that proved in the end to be the game-winner.
She also had a pair of successful point-after attempts during the game to help the Bulldogs win their second state championship, after getting runner up the past two years. The Bulldogs have gone 71-4 since 2016.
West Sioux never led, but gave the Bulldogs some doubt when they scored just before halftime to make it 14-7 Van Meter.
Class 4A – Council Bluffs Lewis Central 32, Cedar Rapids Xavier 24 (3OT): A 20-minute delay due to a brief power blip didn’t stop the Titans from winning their first state championship.
The delay came at the start of the third overtime, but it didn’t stop Braylon Kammrad from scoring on a 1-yard sneak when play resumed. Luciano Fidone took the bad snap and ran in for the two-point conversion.
The Saints got to the Titans 1-yard line in their half of the third overtime, but were stopped twice for no gain and the Titan celebration was on.
It was Xavier’s first time to the state title game since 2018, when they lost to Western Dubuque. North Scott foiled their state championship dreams, first in the round of 16 in 2019 and the semifinals a year ago. The Saints were state champions in 2016 and 2017.
Class 2A – Southeast Valley 30, West Lyon 13: Kolson Kruse had a hand in all four of the Jaguars’ touchdowns, three through the air and the other a 1-yard run, in routing the Wildcats.
Kruse had touchdown passes of 57, 54 and 9 yards, to Eli Johnson, Tre Fisher and Colton Brant, to win going away, the final coming with 11:45 left in the game to make it 30-7. Southeast Valley, in winning their first championship, outgained West Lyon 370-238.
Class 5A – Southeast Polk 24, Ankeny 7: The Rams won their first state championship in a rematch of last year’s state title game, between two of the three Des Moines suburban schools that seem to have risen above their counterparts, at least this season.
Abu Sama had touchdown runs of 15 and 3 yards, and Josh Wilson added a 40-yard field goal to make it 17-7 Southeast Polk, and the Rams put it away with Jaxon Dailey’s 1-yard run with 5:08 left.
Colin Kadolph’s 31-yard run was the Hawks’ score. Ankeny came in as the defending state champions in a game that was virtually dead-even – 258-257 favoring the Hawks – statistically.