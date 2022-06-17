ANITA – In a Rolling Valley Conference doubleheader Thursday, CAM and Exira-EHK split contests, the Spartan softballers winning 12-1 over the Cougars and the Cougars returning the favor with a 4-3 win over the Spartans.
In the baseball contest, Cougar senior Lane Spieker hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and win a tight game.
Exira-EHK answered each of the Cougars’ scoring runs, taking a brief 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning, then tying the score again at 3-apiece in the top of the fourth. That’s how the score remained until Spieker’s heroics.
Spartan pitcher Tyler Kingery held CAM to three hits. Cougar senior Colby Rich got the win with two innings of relief.
Coach Dan Daugherty was recognized for his 300th win as a coach.
No statistics were immediately available for the softball contest.