RESIDENTIAL LICENSES
FISHING
195,263 annual licenses
8,620 lifetime fishing licenses
14,592 three-year licenses
1,013 seven-day licenses
2,769 one-day licenses
42,728 trout fees
232 paddlefish licenses
17,945 third line licenses (resident and nonresident combined)
40,387 fishing, hunting and habitat combination licenses
HUNTING
39,414 annual licenses
56,398 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses
3,243 lifetime hunting licenses
4,368 hunting and habitat three-year licenses
1,274 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses
24,498 migratory game bird licenses
39,307 habitat fees
13,688 furharvester annual licenses age 16 and older
544 furharvester annual licenses age 15 and younger
513 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses
354 lifetime furharvester licenses
LARGE GAME
DEER
12,551 youth general deer, 1,050 antlerless deer licenses
267 disabled hunter general deer, 31 antlerless deer licenses
54,285 archery general deer, 21,829 antlerless deer licenses
6,796 early muzzleloader general deer, 1,463 antlerless deer licenses
44,492 first shotgun general deer, 17,278 antlerless deer licenses
47,420 second shotgun general deer, 18,602 antlerless deer licenses
19,642 late muzzleloader general deer, 9,995 antlerless deer licenses
TURKEY
5,507 spring bow licenses
16,209 spring gun/bow licenses seasons 1-3
17,792 spring gun/bow licenses season 4
5,841 spring youth gun/bow licenses
2,320 fall gun/bow
1,776 fall bow
LANDOWNER-TENANT
DEER
61 youth general deer licenses, 52 antlerless deer licenses
5,132 archery general deer licenses, 5,044 antlerless deer licenses
1,099 early muzzleloader general deer licenses, 939 antlerless deer licenses
22,888 first and second shotgun season general deer licenses, 19,341 antlerless deer licenses
2,216 late muzzleloader general deer licenses, 3,678 antlerless deer licenses
TURKEY
2,022 spring gun/bow season 1-3
2,345 spring gun/bow season 4
815 bow licenses
41 youth licenses
2,535 fall gun/bow
993 fall bow
NON-RESIDENTIAL
LICENSES
FISHING
25,244 annual licenses
2,618 seven-day licenses
11,154 three-day licenses
13,619 one-day licenses
6,942 trout fees
46 paddlefish licenses
HUNTING
6,344 annual licenses age 18 and older
13,249 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses age 18 and older
4,451 five-day licenses
1,896 five-day hunting and habitat combination
13,149 habitat fees
3,878 migratory game bird fees
767 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses
78 furharvester annual licenses
35 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses