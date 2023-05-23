It’s hard to believe it’s going on a decade since Rebekah Topham rewrote the track history at her alma mater, Griswold.
The 11-time state champion and 16-time medalist had among her honors wins in the 800, 1500 and 3000-meter runs not once but twice, one of just five runners to do so, and is one of just two to also have the 400-meter hurdles among her honors.
Yes, her induction into the Iowa Girls High School track hall of fame is well-earned.
When she was honored during the final day of the three-day state meet Saturday, she reflected on the many memories made at Griswold and on the blue oval of Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
“It’s ... just brings back a lot of good memories and it’s so great being back on the Blue Oval,” she said.
One memory that stands out is her freshman year. In 2012, she and Alyx Flippin went 1-2 in the 3000-meter run.
“That one really stands out, and I think my senior year, winning those titles and that really stands out,” she continued. “Because I was really struggling with all the health stuff and still getting a couple of titles.”
She also claimed Drake Relays wins in the 1500- and 3000-meter runs as a freshman.
Her teammates were special to her. Besides her sister, Joanna, the 2015 roster – her senior year – had seniors Melodie Anstey, Alyssa Dean, Katie Duggin, Alyx Flippin, Leah Lappe, Kinzey Nicklaus and Jackie Rush; and juniors Jeana Freund, Jessica Marshall and Payton Rush, plus loads of up-and-coming talent.
“The team were always so encouraging and fun to be around and so supportive. It was such fun times at Griswold, to be honest,” she said.
Her efforts helped Griswold claim Iowa Class 1A state championships her freshman and sophomore years, 2012 and 2013.
The age old lessons of hard work paying off and persevering through the struggles were lessons Topham took with her later to a successful career at Wichita State University, winning seven indoor Missouri Valley Conference titles and three outdoor titles. She returned to the Drake Relays, where she won the university-college division 1500-meter run in 2016 and 2019, and second in the steeplechase in 2018.
Topham is still training to run competitively and is a volunteer coach at Wichita State.
“Just never give up and follow your heart toward your goals,” she said. “The main thing is struggles are going to happen so it’s a matter of staying strong through them and knowing that God has a reason and He will work everything out as it should.”