CORNING – The first set and first part of the second set certainly didn’t go ACGC’s way in their Iowa Class 2A regional semifinal Monday night.
Their hosts, Southwest Valley, got on a roll and controlled the tempo, taking advantage of several passing errors and long kill attempts by the Chargers to swipe the first set.
The Timberwolves kept their good thing going, putting down the first five points of Set 2, and it looked like they would breeze to an easy win.
So what changed from the first set to the end – a Charger victory?
“A few things, said Charger head coach Jen Policy. “One, we had way less mis-serves, and we were passing the ball way better, and we’re owning the offense. We just got one of our players (Saige O’Brien) back in the lineup and that helped put up a block in the middle.”
That change carried over the rest of the night, and it resulted in history being made: a 3-1 victory over the Timberwolves, 15-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-18, and a first-ever spot in a regional final game.
It’s now a regional final showdown with 10th-ranked South Hardin Wednesday night at North Polk High School, Alleman. The Tigers ousted Woodward-Granger in straight sets, 25-9, 25-10, 25-14, in the other half of the Region 3 bracket.
The Timberwolves controlled the first set and gave up two of the second set’s first five points to hitting violations. Finally, Mersadez Richter put down a kill to get the Chargers on the board, beginning a 10-0 run that saw all-stater Chloe Largent put down a pair of kills, and getting plenty of help from O’Brien and Richter to go up 10-5. The Timberwolves rallied and got to within two on a couple of occasions but a Richter ace serve and a pair of Molli Gettler kills tied the match up at 1-apiece.
The second set saw the Chargers pull away from a 10-6 lead on a pair of kills by Largent and kills by O’Brien and Richter. A bad pass by the Timberwolves ended the second set.
“Our whole front row played really well,” said Policy, referring to a major difference in the matchup, referring to play by O’Brien, Alaina Bunde, Richter, Largent and others. “We were really aggressive at the net and it was nice to see everyone getting kills.”
Megan Lemke put down the game-ending kill, not long after a Charger ace serve and a bad pass by the Timberwolves, to set off the Charger celebration and advance them to their first-ever regional final, a trip to next week’s state tournament in Cedar Rapids on the line.
“It’s always a little bit energy and nerves in the post-season and they hung with it,” said Policy. “It’s extremely exciting. We’ve got the football team doing extremely well in the post-season and cross country made it to state in both boys and girls, so it’s an exciting time at ACGC.”