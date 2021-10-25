Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. High 58F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.