GOLF
East Mills Triangular: The Griswold boys golf team had the top two medalists as the Tigers swept Southwest Valley and East Mills Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers won with a 179, behind the medalist play by Caleb Oakleaf with a 41 and Kamron Browlee with a 43. The Timberwolves had a 184 and the host Wolverines a 192.
Also in the scoring were Hogan Hook (46) and Tate Steinhoff (49), with Brayden Stirek (52) and Michael Kunze (58) also competing.
Griswold Individuals: Caleb Oakleaf 41 (Medalist), Kamron Brownlee 43 (Runner-up), Hogan Hook 46, Tate Steinhoff 49, Brayden Stirek 52, Michael Kunze 58
Southwest Valley had the only team score with a 246 for the girls, but Tiger freshman Joey Reynolds medaled with a 47. Linsey Keiser finished with a 51.
Nodaway Valley 3-in-1 Tourney: ACGC took top honors overall in a unique 3-in-1 tournament setup, which involves stroke play, best shot and better score.
ACGC had the best mark in stroke play with an 85. Bo Arrasmith had the mark with a 39. In Better Score, the Chargers were third, with Jayden Forshyth and Konnr Kinney carding a 42. For Best Shot, it was the Chargers' duo of Noah Smith and Keitn Kinney ending with a 42.
The total cumulative score was 169 which placed the Chargers first with a 169, two strokes ahea of Pleasantville. Bedford ended with a 175, Southeast Warren fourth with a 178 and Nodaway Valley with a 182.
TRACK
Mount Ayr Raiderette Relays: Griswold took second in the Class B Division at the Raiderette Relays Thursday night behind five first-place finishes, including a sweep of the hurdles events.
Whitney Pennock took the 100-meter hurdles and Addison Adams was victorious in the 400-meter hurdles. The two ran the third and fourth legs, respectively, as they teamed with Reese Laverty and Emma Mundorf in the shuttle hurdle relay.
Paige Luft in the discus and the distance medley relay of Kyleigh Hering, Mundorf, Adams and Dakota Reynolds were the other winners for the Tigers.
Panorama Co-Ed Invitational: ACGC finished fourth in the boys division of the Panorama Co-Ed Invitatinal with 88.5 points behind four first place finishes. Austin Kunkle had three golds, in the 100-meter dash, and as part of the 4x100-meter and distance medley relay, both with Brock Littler, Charlie Crawford and Cayden Jensen.
Audubon's Gavin Smith was instrumental in the Wheelers sweeping the hurdles events, winning the 110- and 400-meter hurdles and running anchor on a shuttle hurdle relay consisting of Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen and Carter Andreasen.
The Wheelers were sixth with 66 points. Ninth-place finisher Exira-EHK ended with 25 points, with Cash Emgarten emerging the winner of the 200-meter dash.
Audubon was the highest finisher on the girls side, coming in fifth with a win by Stefi Beisswenger in the 3000-meter run. Exira-EHK was 11th and had a team-best fifth-place finish by Gemini Goodwin in the 400-meter dash.
ACGC finished seventh, with Ava Campbell the winner in the 800-meter run.
Southwest Valley Invitational: CAM, days after winning the Rolling Valley Conference, fine-tuned for next week's state qualifying meet with a championship at the Southwest Valley Boys Invitational Thursday night in Corning.
Lane Spieker won the 100, Cale Maas the 400 and Jack Follmann the 400-meter hurdles. The three then teamed with Gabe Rouse to win the sprint medley relay.
Sam Foreman was runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles, as was Spieker in the long jump and the shuttle hurdle relay team of Joe Kauffman, Follmann, Sam Foreman and Maas.
Griswold came in eighth and AHSTW 11th. The Tigers were led by Cale Swain's victory in the long jump, while the Vikings' best was Caleb Hatch who was second in the 800-meter run.
TENNIS
Clarinda sweeps Audubon: The Cardinals swept by the Wheelers, the girls losing 9-0 while the boys picked up a win against six losses.
The doubles went well for the Wheelers on the girls side, with Gery Anderson and Joselynn Moreno going to tiebreak before losing 9-8 to Ellison Lovett and Taylor Wagoner at No. 3 doubles. Kya Petersen also played well at No. 2 singles before an 8-6 loss to Brooke Brown.
Eli Deist and Connor Christensen topped the team of Grant Barr and Luke Baker, 8-4, at No. 1 doubles.