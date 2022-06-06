For the first time in many years, possibly ever, the Atlantic girls soccer team has an all-state player.
And not just one, but two.
Jada Jensen and Aubrey Guyer led the team all season long on offense, and it was their efforts that helped the program win 11 games, a new program high. Jensen scored 32 goals, a program career record, while Guyer notched a season-best 11 assists.
It's those efforts that helped the Trojan junior duo to a pair of second-team honors by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association in Iowa Class 2A.
Jensen was named at forward, while Guyer was a midfielder pick.
Both were first-team all-IGCA Class 2A West District selections, while junior Quinn Grubbs was a second-team pick as a defender.