CORYDON – “A great game.”
That’s how Griswold coach Jody Rossell summed up Monday’s Iowa Class 1A regional championship game vs. Wayne of Corydon.
It was a game where the Tigers made one last rally, and what a rally it was, in the hopes of stamping the school’s first state softball tournament appearance since 1985, and first using the current multi-class system.
Alas for the Tigers, that three-run rally in the sixth inning, which closed them to within a run of the Lady Falcons, wasn’t enough as Wayne held on for the 5-4 victory.
Indeed, it was “a great game.”
“We came in knowing it was going to be a great game. I’m very proud of the girls,” said Rossell. “It was a battle to the end, and we played with a lot of character and a lot of fight tonight.’
In the end, it was a pair of Lady Falcon home runs that gave them the momentum en route to their hard-fought and earned regional championship.
Those home runs came on a two-run first-inning shot by Izzie Moore, then a solo homer by Ava Whitney with one out in the third inning. Those were the first three baserunners for the Lady Falcons, which followed with two more baserunners before Tiger pitcher Karly Millikan got a strikeout to prevent more damage.
“Karly’s been just a rock out there all season long, and she did it again tonight,” said Rossell. “She didn’t let things rattle her and she came back with the next pitch. That’s all we’ve asked her to do and she did it.”
Griswold got on the board for the first time in the fourth when Dakota Reynolds singled to right with one-out, then scurried home after a dropped ball at first base.
After Wayne added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, Griswold made its most serious move in the sixth, with McKenna Wiechman getting Marissa Askeland home after reaching on an error. Wiechman and Makenna Askeland scored off Millikan’s solid hit to right center.
“We felt like we were making some good contact, we just weren’t hitting gaps,” said Rossell. “We wanted to be patient and disciplined, and started ot happen. We got into some holes and started to make things happen offensively.
“We just needed one more inning.”
After giving up the two home runs, Millikan settled down and finished with the five-hitter, three of those coming in the fifth inning when the Lady Falcons got the final runs they needed. She struck out seven on the night.
The Griswold offense finished with five hits, with three RBIs by Millikan.
The Lady Falcons, returning to state for the seventh time in school history after missing last year, had Moore finish with six strikeouts, including the final out that set off a big celebration.
Griswold finishes the season 26-4 and the deepest post-season run in recent years. The Tigers were Corner Conference champions for the fourth year in a row, running the table three straight years, and three of their four losses were by one run, two of those to Class 3A regional finalists Davenport Assumption and West Burlington-Notre Dame; the two-run loss was to Class 2A Mount Ayr.
The Tigers had last qualified for the state tournament in 1985, when it was a one-class tournament and a mix of six large (Class 2A) and 10 small (Class 1A0 schools. The state tournament went to multi-class in 1994, expanding to four classes in 2004 and the current five classes in 2013.
“I told them we were heartbroken and we didn’t want the season to end tonight, but it doesn’t take anything away from our season,” Rossell said. “I can’t be more proud of our girls. They have done what they set out to do, and live by their core values day in and day out, competing, being consistent, disciplined, energetic and all the things you’d want.”
Two seniors depart: Wiechman and Makenna Askeland, both five-year starters and the first to play all five years in the Corner Conference, after the switch from the Western Iowa Conference. Askeland will continue her softball playing days at Simpson College in Indianola.
“They’ve both made huge contributions to our program,” said Rossell. “We told them how thankful we are for everything they’ve brought to our program the last five years. They’ve been great leaders this year.”