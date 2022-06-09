NEWTON – The CAM duo of Chase Jahde and Reese Snyder competed this past week in the Iowa Class 1A state co-ed golf meet at Westwood Golf Course.
The pair finished with a 101, good for 35th place, and were the only boy-girl team from the News-Telegraph coverage area to compete at the meet.
The Dike-New Hartford duo of Jillian Beuter and Jacob Stockdale fired a 78 to win.
Coach Brian Fogleman said the pair "agreed to tackle the difficult task of playing alternate shot golf against some of the best 1A and 2A twosomes in the state. It was a beautiful day and we were able to play a really nice course.
"We didn't play our best golf ... however, we did play with a group who finished in the top 5 from Clear Lake. This will hopefully give these two an idea of what they have to do to compete for a title if they choose to participate next year."