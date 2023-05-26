ATLANTIC – Say it out loud, Atlantic is 4-0.
The Trojans made runs happen different ways Thursday night against Denison-Schleswig.
Early on it was by good ol’ fashioned hitting. Late in the game, they put pressure on the Monarchs’ defense.
In the end, it was a fan-pleasing 6-2 victory for the Trojans.
Carter Pellett took over in relief for Jayden Proehl. JP began the game with six straight strikeouts before the Monarchs put together their only sustained offense of the night in the third, scoring a pair of runs off back-to-back RBIs by Jake Fink and Jaxon Wessel. Proehl got out of the inning, and Pellett took over and preserved the win for his senior teammate.
Proehl had the three-run lead to work with, with Easton O’Brien, Pellett and Xavier Darrow all scoring runs in the bottom of the first to give them a lead they’d never relinquish.
“JP pitched a great game,” said Pellett, who himself had an RBI to bring in the Trojans’ first run. “Started off with only two runs, which is great for us. We had three, which put us in a position to win. I came in held the fort down.
“I don’t know how it happened because my arm was hurting. I told coach (Gaylord) Schelling I didn’t think I could pitch, but my arm thankfully felt good. I told coach, ‘Put me in, I’m good.’”
Three Atlantic runs in the sixth gave him a lot more support. None of them, incidentally, came off hits.
Darrow was hit by a pitch, and Tanner O’Brien and Jackson McLaren each reached on throwing errors to first. Tristan Hayes’ sacrifice bunt brought home the last of those runs, McLaren, to put the game on ice.
Pellett did the rest, giving up just a two-out bloop infield single that otherwise was all K’s on the Monarch’s side. He and Proehl combined for the four-hitter, with the tandem striking out seven total Monarchs and giving up just one walk.
“That was a good thing. It gave me a cushion and put some pressure off me. Our team stepped up and got three runs and that was clutch,” said Pellett.
Denison-Schleswig ended with four errors. Starter Jake Ford gave up just four hits and walked three, but the sloppy defense and two hit batters were to the Trojans’ benefit.
It was an exciting win and it’s brought exciting times for Atlantic. It’s been awhile since a Trojan fan could say their baseball team was 4-0.
“We can’t let up. We have to put the pressure on,” said Pellett, whose team is 1-0 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. “Red Oak’s a good team. They hit the ball and steal a lot of bases and they’ve got a good pitcher up there.”