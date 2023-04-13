ATLANTIC – There were two sports Brenden Casey is best known for at Atlantic: football and wrestling.
Those were the two sports the Trojan senior could have excelled at at the college level.
In the end, football won out, and this fall, he’ll be playing for his coach’s alma mater, Morningside University in Sioux City.
With family and others in attendance, Casey made his announcement known Thursday morning during a signing ceremony at Atlantic High School.
A first-team all-Iowa Class 3A District 6 offensive line selection, Casey was a key part of the Trojans’ 5-4 season this past fall, including a big upset victory over Creston in the season finale. He’ll also play in the annual Shrine Bowl All-Star game Saturday, July 22, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Casey is also a two-time state qualifier in wrestling. While he could have excelled on the collegiate mats, he decided that football was his calling.
“Honestly, Morningside has run a great program,” said Casey of a . I’ve seen their success over the years ... and honestly I was tied between wrestling and football. I like both coaches a lot and I think my final decision came down to I enjoy football more and won’t have to cut weight for wrestling anymore. I’ve had a lot of success in football, and I just wanted to continue it.
“After wrestling season, I wasn’t making the strides in wrestling and it didn’t go the way I wanted to. But football has and I wanted to continue football.”
Wrestling, however, helped prepare him for football and his future. So has fine arts, including band, choir and drama.
“Lower level and work ethic,” said Casey. “To never give up and show up for everything, and you get what you put in.”
The Mustangs have, under coach Steve Ryan, have been a perennial fixture in the NAIA playoffs since 2004, and have won eight straight Great Plains Athletic Conference championships. The Mustangs won NAIA national championships in 2012, 2018, 2019 and 2021, and were quarterfinalists this past fall.
At Morningside, Casey sees himself playing more defense, perhaps as defensive end. He said helping to blow up the opponent’s plays is fun.
Casey said his favorite memory of high school football was the 2020 season, his sophomore year. The Trojans went 7-0 during a pandemic-altered season, and it was “how successful we were that season. We beat Des Moines Christian (twice, 38-0 and 21-0) and we would have reached the playoffs legitimately.”
Coach Joe Brummer, who played at Morningside, didn’t have any influence in his decision, noted Casey, which drew a few laughs.
“Morningside’s got a great program and it’s really changed, night and day since I’ve been up there,” said Brummer. “Coach Ryan’s done a phenomenal job up there and he stresses molding young boys into men. They’re going to get a great kid who fits into their core values and morals really well.
“We’re super proud of Brenden and he embodies what Atlantic is: He does it all and something we want to personify.”
The best thing Casey has learned through high school?
“Work ethic. You have to keep practicing and that isn’t enough. You have to put in outside work, whether it’s camps or staying 30 minutes after practice. Work ethic,” he said.
Casey said he plans to study biology, and maybe use it to either go into zoology or physical therapy.