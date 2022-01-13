Monday Night Originals
Monday, Jan. 10, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Erickson Farms 5, Wiota Steak House 2; AJ Farms 5, Sweet Spots 2; Super Bowl 4, Critter Wash 3.
Individual results: Maureen Jensen 185-486, Kari Hansen 172-454, Tami Schultz 183-493.
* * *
Wednesday Afternoon Mixed
Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Dean’s Mowing 7, Bye 0; Choice Printing 7, Meyer & Gross 0.
Individual results: Men – Perry Sommer 211-530, Roger Wallingford 193-497. Women – Robin Loring 189-519, Elaine Martens 177-463, Nancy Sommer 200-483, Karen Dreager 215-548.
* * *
Classic League
Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Brocker Karns & Karns 5, Deter Motors 2; Elbow Room 7, LGZ Construction 0; Danish Mutual 7, West Side Diner 0; Super Bowl 7, Bye 0; Cast Iron Cafe 5, Pro Shop 2.
Individual results: Jason Tye 255-673; Ed Vicek 234-661, Eric Goldberg 243-646, Norm Knight 245-631, Bobby McLean 259.