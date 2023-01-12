091722-nt-atlanticfb03.jpg

Sue Fischer/Fischer Photography

Sue Fischer/Fischer Photography

Gaylord Schelling (center, in gold shirt) is recognized during a special pre-game ceremony honoring Atlantic’s 2002 state championship football team.

 Sue Fischer/Fischer Photography

ATLANTIC – An interim coach – and a familiar one to area fans – will be in the dugout for Atlantic’s baseball team this summer.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos