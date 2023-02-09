First-round games for Iowa Class 1A teams get underway Thursday across Iowa, and the News-Telegraph area has three such games on tap.
The only game with a pair of teams facing each other has Griswold traveling to Riverside. That game is in Region 5, with tonight’s winner moving on to a Feb. 14 regional quarterfinal game at 10th-ranked Woodbine.
Region 5 also has CAM hosting Orient-Macksburg.
In Region 4, Audubon will be looking to extend its season when the Wheelers travel to Coon Rapids-Bayard. River Valley of Correctionville and Sioux City Siouxland Christian awaits the winner. Exira-EHK is also in Region 4 and gets a first-round bye, hosting either Woodbury Central or Ar-We-Va.
Class 2A teams, including AHSTW and ACGC, and Class 3A Atlantic get underway Saturday.
Here’s a little more about each of tonight’s matchups:
REGION 4
Audubon (2-18) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (14-7): After graduating its top-two scorers in Jaci Christensen and Aleah Hermansen, the Wheelers have been rebuilding. At times it’s been a struggle, but coach Darran Miller’s team, with top three scorers in Audrey Jensen (7.8 ppg), and Sienna Albertsen and Madison Steckler (6.9 ppg each), all seniors. The team has had its share of successes as well, their best win a 45-32 victory over Riverside. Kadence Sporrer has 6.2 rebounds per game on average, while Harlow Miller has a 5.0-rebound per game average; both are freshmen.
CR-B, which owns a 43-22 win over the Wheelers in the season opener, has two players averaging double figures: Breeley Clayburg (14.3 ppg) and Malia Clayburg (10.9). Breeley Clayburg adds 10 reboudns per game, while Malia Clayburg has an 8.6 rebounds per game average. Anna Hart averages four assists per game.
REGION 5
Griswold (2-19) at Riverside (6-14): Riverside won the first meeting between the two teams, 54-18 on Dec. 5. The Lady Dawgs’ top scorer is Sophia Taylor, with 6.7 ppg, while Elyssa Amdor and Madison Kelley each have just over 4.3 ppg. Kelley also has 7.4 rebounds per game and Taylor 1.8 assists per contest.
The Tigers have two wins over Hamburg as their lone wins. The program had a 15-8 season in 2019 but have won more than two games per season just once since then. Senior McKenna Wiechmann is the team leader, with 8.5 ppg, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. No one else averages more than four points per game.
Orient-Macksburg (5-15) at CAM (15-6): CAM has wrapped up a third-place finish in the Rolling Valley Conference and will be seeking the school’s first state tournament trip since 2019. Eva Steffensen is the team leader with 16.8 ppg, and per-games of 8.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Meredith Rich adds 11.0 points and 5.1 rebounds, while Kiera Nichols has 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Orient-Macksburg, of the Bluegrass Conference, has a pair of wins over Moulton-Udell as their season highlight. Emma Boswell has a double-double, including an all-class state-best 388 rebounds on the season, translating to 18.5 per game; she is also a good scoring threat with 13.5 ppg. Christa Cass is a good second scoring option for the Bulldogs with 12.2 ppg, whike Kinsey Eslinger has a 3.5 assists-per-game average.