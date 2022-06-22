With the moving up of state baseball tournaments this summer to facilitate the no-contact week the last week of July, post-season play will begin a week earlier than what had been in the past.
Area teams in Class 1A and 2A will be underway Saturday, July 2 with district quarterfinal games. Semifinals will be Tuesday, July 5, and district championship games Saturday, July 9. Substate championship games in both classes will be Tuesday, July 12, with the winners going to the state tournament.
The Class 1A and 2A state tournament will be July 18-22 at Merchants Park Stadium in Carroll.
Class 3A and 4A pairings will be announced next week. The state tournament also runs July 18-22, but at Banks Field in Iowa City.
CLASS 1A
Substate 1: Riverside is in District 2 and will play Fremont-Mills at 5 p.m. July 2 at Woodbine. Either the Tigers or Essex will await the winner. The other half of the district bracket has Council Bluffs St. Albert, East Mills, Sidney and West Harrison. The District 2 title game is at Woodbine.
Remsen St. Mary's is the top seed in District 1, with other teams including Akron-Westfield, George-Little Rock, Lawton-Bronson, LeMars Gehlen Catholic, Sioux City Trinity Christian, Westwood Sloan and Whiting rounding out the district. The district title game is in Remsen.
East High School in Sioux City will host the substate title game.
Substate 7: CAM is the top seed in District 14, which points toward southwest and south-central. The Cougars will host Bedford in a 7 p.m. game July 2, after the Lenox and Mormon Trail game concludes. The two winners meet at Anita on July 5. The other half of the district has Mount Ayr vs. Southwest Valley, and Lamoni vs. East Union. CAM will host the district final.
District 13 skirts the Des Moines area, and Ankeny Christian is the top seed. Baxter, Collins-Maxwell, Earlham, Madrid, Martensdale-St. Marys, Murray and Ogden are the other teams. The district championship is at Northview Park in Urbandale.
The substate game will be at a site to be announced.
Substate 8: Four area teams – Audubon, AHSTW, Exira-EHK and Griswold – are in District 15, each with different opponents.
At Tri-Center High School in Neola, it's Exira-EHK vs. Logan-Magnolia at 5 p.m., with top-seeded Tri-Center vs. Griswold at 7 p.m. On the other half of the bracket, it's Audubon vs. Stanton at 5 p.m. and AHSTW facing Coon Rapids-Bayard in the late game, those games at Coon Rapids. Semifinals are at Neola and Coon Rapids, with the district title game at Neola.
Kingsley-Pierson has the top seed in District 16, with Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston, IKM-Manning, Newell-Fonda, River Valley and Woodbury Central the other teams. Games are at Kingsley and Correctionville, with Kingsley-Pierson hosting the district title game.
The substate game will be at Bruce Rasmussen Field, on the campus of Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs.
CLASS 2A
Substate 2: The area's lone Class 2A team, ACGC, is in District 4 and will await the winner of West Central Valley vs. Woodward-Granger. That game will be 5 p.m. July 5 at Van Meter. The host Bulldogs will get either Greene County or Panorama in the late game. Van Meter will be the host for the district title game.
The other half of the substate has Pocahontas Area and Sioux Central as the top two seeds, with Manson-Northwest Webster, South Central Calhoun, Southeast Valley of Gowrie and East Sac County the other teams. The District 3 championship is at Pocahontas, and the substate final will be at Dodger Stadium in Fort Dodge on July 12..