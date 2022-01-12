LINCOLN, Neb. – A trip to Ireland for a Big Ten Conference game vs. Northwestern and three-game non-conference homestand that includes its classic rivalry with Oklahoma highlight Nebraska's 2022 schedule.
The Huskers will host the Sooners on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, continuing a longtime rivalry that for years was one of college football's standard bearers.
The Huskers' all-time record against Oklahoma is 39-46-2. Many classic games have been played, including the "Game of the Century" in 1971, where the top-ranked Huskers beat the No. 2 Sooners 35-31.
Coach Scott Frost's team opens the season Saturday, Aug. 27, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, where the Huskers will face Northwestern. The team returns home for their three-game non-conference home stand, with North Dakota (Sept. 3) and Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) setting up for the game vs. Oklahoma.
After a bye week on Sept. 24, the Huskers open the home Big Ten schedule with homecoming vs. Indiana. Other home games are against Illinois on Oct. 29, Minnesota on Nov. 5, and Wisconsin on Nov. 19. Road games are Oct. 8 at Rutgers, Oct. 15 at Purdue, Nov. 12 at Michigan and Nov. 25 against Iowa.