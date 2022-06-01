STUART – The two-day Whole Hog 50 fired up Sunday evening at Karl Chevrolet of Stuart International Speedway.
Feature winners for the night were Justin Kinderknecht, Ben Kraus, Trent Reed, Colby Fett, Kelly Shryock, Gage Hilgenberg, Eric Cross and Cody Yaw. Stock Car qualifying feature winners for Monday’s Whole Hog 50 main event were Jeff Mueller, Troy Burkhart and Damon Murty.
IMCA Mod Lites were up first come feature time with Darrick Knutson leading the first time around. Randy Bryan quickly shot into the lead on lap 2 and set the pace through a rash of caution flags. Justin Kinderknecht marched from his 8th starting spot to grab the lead on lap 10 and that would be the money pass as he went on to the $500 win. Jon Padilla finished second with Bryan third, Joe Glick fourth and Brandon Freeburg fifth.
Outlaw Mini Mods came out next and it was Gage Hilgenberg controlling the race for the first 7 laps. Ben Kraus took the lead on lap 8 and never looked back in taking the easy win. Hilgenberg finished second with TJ Findlow third, Kamdyn Haggard fourth and TJ Stalker fifth.
Three qualifying features set by passing points in the heat races for the IMCA Stock Cars were up next, and after some great 2, 3 and 4 wide racing it was Jeff Mueller, Troy Burkhart and Damon Murty coming out with the wins. Jay Schmidt, Chanse Hollatz, Dustin Vis, Buck Schafroth, Dallon Murty and Luke Lemmens also locked themselves into the Monday main event as the top 3 in each race.
Bryan Vannausdle led the first 2 circuits for the IMCA Sport Compacts, but it was Trent Reed taking control on lap 3 and cruising to the win. Vannausdle finished second, Mitchell Bunch third, Tyler Fiebelkorn fourth and Jeremiah Downing fifth.
IMCA Northern SportMods were up next with Dusty Masolini leading the first lap. Colby Fett muscled into the lead on lap 2 with Brayton Carter following into second a lap later. A lap 5 yellow was the only thing slowing these two down, and they would battle all the way to the end with Fett getting the win. Carter finished second with Ryan Gillmore third, Jake Sachau fourth and Tyler Inman fifth.
Kelly Shryock launched into the lead on lap one for the IMCA Modifieds, and after an early yellow it was Josh Gilman and Todd Shute moving to second and third. The top three separated themselves from the pack by lap 8 and that’s when the show began. Shryock led each time at the line, but between the top three it was less than half a second gap – for every single lap! Gilman and Shute traded second a few times and as the cars took the white flag it was anyone’s race. Shryock used the momentum on the top of the track to sweep to the win by 0.134 over Shute with Gilman a scant 0.055 behind in third. Tanner Black and Jacob Murray rounded out the top five in one of the best – if not THE best – race in the history of Stuart Speedway!
The last 3 runs of the night were dubbed the “First Time Feature Winners” races. To qualify for these the drivers could not have won a race in their class or any other class considered a higher ranked class. Gage Hilgenberg grabbed the win in the Outlaw Mini Mods, Eric Cross in the Stock Cars and Cody Yaw in the Northern SportMods. Congratulations to these three drivers on their first career wins in their respective classes!
MONDAY'S ACTION
Whole Hog 50 wrapped up Monday evening at Karl Chevrolet of Stuart International Speedway! Feature winners for the night were Gage Hilgenberg, Eric Stanton, Dallon Murty, Colby Fett and Todd Shute.
The first feature on the track was the Outlaw Mini mods and it was Sunday night’s “First Time Feature” winner Gage Hilgenberg leading the pack early on. Northern Iowa speedster Ben Kraus came to second on lap 10 as Hilgenberg continued to lead. A rash of cautions would set the stage for a green-white-checkered finish and it was Hilgenberg hanging on to take the win by 0.054 seconds over Kraus! Logan Brown finished third with Bobby Daniels fourth and Chase Daniels fifth.
IMCA Hobby Stocks were up next and sixth starting Eric Stanton blasted around the high side to lead lap one. The yellow flag flew on lap 5 and that was the only thing that slowed Stanton down as he cruised to the win. Zach Hemmingsen finished second with Skylar Pruitt third, Tom Killen Jr fourth and Seth Butler fourth.
Damon and Dallon Murty made up the front row for the Whole Hog 50 for IMCA Stock Cars and their 50 lap, $5000 to win feature. Dallon took control early with Damon and Dustin Vis not far behind. A yellow on lap 13 would help Jay Schmidt slide into third as the Murty’s continued to pace the field, Dallon in front of Damon. Vis was able to get back by Schmidt for third after the second and final caution on lap 22, and as the race wound down it was Dallon extending his lead over Damon. When the checkered flag flew it was Dallon taking the flag to flag win by almost 2 seconds over Damon with Vis third, Luke Lemmens fourth and Kelly Shryock fifth.
Jake Sachau led the first 3 laps for the IMCA Northern SportMods, but it was Colby Fett powering by for the top spot on the bottom side of the track following a caution flag. Fett, the $1000 winner from the night before, sailed to another $1000 payday as he went on to take the easy win. Izac Mallicoat finished second with Tyler Inman third, Dusty Masolini fourth and Thomas Nelson fifth.
The last race for the night was the IMCA Modifieds, and it was an absolutely dominating performance by Todd Shute as he drove away from the drop of the green flag. Mike Lineberry and Jeff James duked it out for second but when it was all said and done Shute would take home the win and the $1000 payday. Lineberry finished second with James third, Kelly Shryock fourth and Tanner Black fifth.
We’d like to thank all who came out to support the race track at our sixth event of the year. Wednesday, June 8 will see all of our weekly classes along with the Karl Chevrolet Dirt Truck Series in attendance for the Bill Davis Memorial. See you then!