OAKLAND – There’s something to be said about the old cliche “quality over quantity.”
When the season opened, the Riverside boys’ cross country team was looking at a big season. The Bulldogs opened the season ranked in the top 20 in the Iowa Track Coaches Association’s Class 1A rankings, and one of their runners, senior and two-time state qualifier Mason McCready, was also ranked.
Just three runners – McCready and twins Brody and Dawson Henderson – reported out, but it’s a quality trio of runners for the Bulldogs.
“We all know each other and we’re all friends,” said McCready. “That just helps us because we’re really competitive at each practice and try to beach other.”
It’s a love-hate relationship, the three are quick to point out, but its the drive that pushes the threesome at cross country meets week in and week out.
“You hate going to practice every day and ... in the long run it gets you faster and we’lll make it to state next month,” said McCready. “We just know all three of us can go to state. It’s just us three boys and in the race we’re pretty much all around each other the whole race and keep pushing each other and passing people.”
“We just push each other in practice and motivate each other and go top 10 every week,” added Dawson Henderson.
So what got each of these runners involved in cross country running? And what keeps them coming back?
“I have been running since I was a freshman,” said Dawson Henderson. “I started running because Mason was on the team. I enjoy the sport because I love to be competitive and to compete.”
McCready began running in middle school, his seventh-grade year.
“I started running because I thought it would be a good way to stay in shape. I enjoy running because of the environment, and everyone is having fun and being competitive.”
Like Dawson, Brody Henderson has been running since his freshman season.
“I don’t really have a reason (for starting). One day I just decided to do it,” he admitted. “I enjoy the sport because it builds your physical and your mental strength.”
Tuesday’s AHSTW Invitational gave the Riverside trio a great chance to set season best times, and they did just that. Brody Henderson was fifth, finishing at 17:56.64, with McCready at 18:10.73 for sixth and Dawson Henderson at 18:12.05 for seventh.
“We came in knowing we could run fast and PR,” said McCready. “It wasn’t really a tough course, and we just knew we had to go fast.”
“We came into the race knowing it was going to be short and we could run fast,” noted Brody Henderson. “We wanted to run our lifetime best, and our goal was to coast through the second mile and go up those hills, then finish as hard as we could.”
Coach Alex Oliver noted his threesome has really worked hard to earn respect on the course.
“They’ve worked really hard to get to where they’re at and to be competitive in a race that’s a pretty good one tonight,” said Oliver. “They’ve raced three times in the last six days, and it takes guts for them to come out and run really, really well tonight.”
From the coach’s perspective, Oliver said, “Cross country isn’t always the sexy sport that gets all the fans and big crowds. You don’t have a cheering section as much but those three show up and it’s a rare day they complain about anything. They’re getting 35 miles a week working hard and they do all the little things right. It’s competition between them on a regular basis.”
Cross country is a good training ground for track. All three of them run the long-distance races, the 1600- and 3200-meter runs, and there’s good competition in the Western Iowa Conference.
There’s some good potential for the future, with “five or six” boys middle school coming up through the system, the threesome note.
And that will give Riverside the opportunity to compete as a team at state.
For now, qualifying individually is the goal, and it’s a realistic one. Short term, McCready and the Hendersons making (or re-entering, in McCready’s case) the IATC rankings is a real possibility.
“They’re going to get some friends to run with them and hopefully have a great second half of the season,” said Oliver. “(Tuesday) they ran their season best and I’m happy about that.”