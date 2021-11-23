* Nodaway Valley 75, ACGC 40: The Chargers gave up a 28-9 run in the second quarter as the Class 2A second-ranked Wolverines breezed to victory in Monday's season opener at Guthrie Center.

Sophie Dorsey scored eight points as a team high, while Alaina Bunde and Mersadez Richter each had six, but that was as many as Maddax DeVault had by herself with a NV-high 20. The Wolverines had five players in double figures, with Lindsey Davis and Whitney Lamb each adding 13.

Richter added six rebounds for the Chargers (0-1).

* Woodbine 53, AHSTW 22: Delaney Goshorn topped the Lady Vikes with 12 points in a season-opening loss Monday at Avoca.

The Tigers held the Lady Vikes to single digits in every quarter, not letting them score more than five in any of the first three.

