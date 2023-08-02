When you can’t have football camp outdoors, you move it indoors.
That’s what the Atlantic football coaches did as they moved camp, for players looking to play this fall, did Wednesday morning. They ran all the conditioning and skill drills in the gym and in the wrestling room.
Monday marked the first day coaches could once again have contact with athletes, after the Iowa High School Athletic Association- and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union-mandated week-long no-contact week. Many schools were either hosting their own football camps or going to area colleges to participate in one.
Practice for volleyball, cross country and football, along with schools hosting girls’ swimming and boys’ fall golf, begin Monday, Aug. 7.