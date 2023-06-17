Note: Statistics are through Tuesday, June 14, per GoBound Iowa:
Batting average (minimum 40 at-bats): Graycen Partlow, AHSTW, .529; Jordan Porsch, Audubon, .432; Whitney Pennock, Griswold, .419; Rylie Knop, AHSTW, .396; Karly Millikan, Griswold, .395; Sienna Christensen, AHSTW, .392; Claire Pellett, Atlantic, .391; Bryanna Wood, AHSTW, .390; Marissa Askeland, Griswold, .388; Emma Follmann, CAM, .381; Lila Widerstein, Atlantic, .379; Makenna Askeland, Griswold, .375; Zoey Kirchhoff, Atlantic, .367; Ava Rush, Atlantic, .364.
Runs: Ava Rush, Atlantic, 19; Graycen Partlow, AHSTW, 19; Quinn Grubbs, Exira-EHK, 19; Whitney Pennock, Griswold, 19; Marissa Askeland, Griswold, 19; Claire Pellett, Atlantic, 17; Bryanna Wood, AHSTW, 16; Loralei Wahling, AHSTW, 16; Shay Burmeister, Exira-EHK, 16; Makenna Askeland, Griswold, 16; Abby Gohlinghorst, Griswold, 16; Dakota Reynolds, Griswold, 16; Halle Goodman, AHSTW, 15; Emma Follmann, CAM, 15; Kate Tischer, Griswold, 15.
Hits: Graycen Partlow, AHSTW, 27; Lila Wiederstein, Atlantic, 25; Ava Rush, Atlantic, 24; Zoey Kirchhoff, Atlantic, 22; Rylie Knop, AHSTW, 21; Sienna Christensen, AHSTW, 20.
Doubles: Zoey Kirchhoff, Atlantic, 9; Jordan Porsch, Audubon, 9; Riley Wood, Atlantic, 6; Shay Burmeister, Exira-EHK, 6; Marissa Askeland, Griswold, 6; Graycen Partlow, AHSTW, 5; Emma Follmann, CAM, 5; Dakota Reynolds, Griswold, 5.
Triples: Mattie Nielsen, Audubon, 4; Michelle Brooks, Audubon, 3; Peyton McLaren, Atlantic 2; Loralei Wahling, AHSTW, 2; Courtney Follmann, CAM, 2.
Home runs: Zoey Kirchhoff, Atlantic, 2; Alexis Obermeier, Audubon, 2; Kylie Hartl, Audubon, 2; Marissa Askeland, Griswold, 2.
Runs batted in: Marissa Askeland, Griswold, 18; Sienna Christensen, AHSTW, 17; Lila Wierderstein, Atlantic, 15; Riley Miller, Exira-EHK, 15; Whitney Pennock, Griswold, 15; Makenna Askeland, Griswold, 14; Karly Millikan, Griswold, 14; Bryanna Wood, AHSTW, 13; Shay Burmeister, Exira-EHK, 13; Graycen Partlow, AHSTW, 12; Kali Irlmeier, Audubon, 12; Jenna Rowley, ACGC, 11; Halle Goodman, AHSTW, 11; McKenna Wiechman, Griswold, 11; Peyton McLaren, Atlantic, 10; Reagan Carney, ACGC, 10; Mattie Nielsen, Audubon, 10; Addie Hocker, Audubon, 10; Karys Hunt, CAM, 10; Hannah Nelson, Exira-EHK, 10; Hailey Bieker, Exira-EHK, 10; Abby Gohlinghorst, Griswold, 10.
Stolen bases: Ava Rush, Atlantic, 17; Whitney Pennock, Griswold, 11; Kate Tischer, Griswold, 11; Dakota Reynolds, Griswold, 10; Marissa Askeland, Griswold, 9; Shay Burmeister, Exira-EHK, 9; Emma Follmann, CAM, 8; Amanda Houser, Griswold, 8.
Sacrifices bunts: Logan Akers, AHSTW, 4; Madison Huddleson, Atlantic, 3; Halle Goodman, AHSTW, 3; Ava Rush, Atlantic, 2; Bryanna Wood, AHSTW, 2.
Sacrifice flies: Kylie Nelsen, CAM, 3; Madison Huddleson, Atlantic, 2; Halle Goodman, AHSTW, 2; Jordan Porsch, Audubon, 2; Karys Hunt, CAM, 2; Kaitlyn Platt, CAM, 2; Riley Miller, Exira-EHK, 2; Karly Millikan, Griswold, 2; Addison Adamsn, Griswold, 2.
Earned run average (minimum 50 innings): Karly Millikan, Griswold, 0.11; Riley Miller, Exira-EHK, 1.43; Alexis Obermeier, Audubon, 2.07; Riley Wood, Atlantic, 2.15; Emma Follmann, CAM, 2.80; Sienna Christensen, AHSTW, 6.15.
Wins: Karly Millikan, Griswold, 11; Riley Wood, Atlantic, 8; Emma Follmann, CAM, 8; Riley Miller, Exira-EHK, 8; Alexis Obermeier, Audubon, 7; Sienna Christensen, AHSTW, 5.
Saves: Zoey Kirchhoff, Atlantic, 1.
Strikeouts: Karly Millikan, Griswold, 120; Alexis Obermeier, Audubon, 107; Emma Follmann, CAM, 72; Riley Wood, Atlantic, 70; Riley Miller, Exira-EHK, 56; Sienna Christensen, AHSTW, 33.