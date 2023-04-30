CARROLL – The Atlantic girls golf team took runner-up honors at the Kuemper Catholic Invitational Saturday at Carroll Country Club.
Behind a third-place finish by Belle Berg, the Trojans finished with a 386, three strokes back of team champion Spencer.
Berg had a birdie and par on four holes on the course, while Muller had her best 18-hole score with three pars. McKenna Sonntag also had three pars, while Lexi Noelck and Abby Smith each had two pars.
“Belle Berg had a great head-to-head match with (Kuemper’s) Addy Beiter,” said coach Kathy Hobson. “It was fun to see the excitement from Abby Muller when she came in with her best 18 hole score of her high school golf career.
“Actually, everyone played well. Everyone really liked the course and that makes a difference,” she continued. “Carroll Country Club is a little more forgiving than some of the courses we play but it is still very challenging.”
Team scores: Spencer 383, Atlantic 386, Newell-Fonda 386, Alta-Aurelia 393, Harlan 403, Carroll 404, Denison-Schleswig 414, Carroll Kuemper Catholic 425, Treynor 437, Webster City 449. No team score: Missouri Valley.
Medalist: Brooklyn Currin (Treynor) 84.
Scores: Belle Berg 88, Abby Muller 98, Lexi Noelck 98, McKenna Sonntag 102, Abby Smith 103, Makenna Schroeder 108.
Atlantic boys track wins Red Oak Relays:
- Behind eight event wins, the Atlantic boys’ track team easily won the Tiger Relays Friday night at Red Oak.
The Trojans won eight events and were runner up in seven others to allow them to pile up 193 points, 60 ahead of runner-up Glenwood.
Alex Sonntag won the 1600-meter run in 5:10.18, while Christian Thompson took the 3200-meter run in 11:25. Jackson McLaren and Colton Rasmussen swept the top two with 15.84 and 16.79 in the 110-meter hurdles, while Jayden Cox earned the win in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.37.
Relays wins came in the 4x800 (Preston Williams, Sawyer Tarrell, Colin Rudy and Logan Tarrell) in 11:06.81. The 4x400-meter relay won in 3:41.55, with Bennett Whetstone, Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag and Carter Pellett. The shuttle hurdle relay of Jackson McLaren, Rasmussen, Alex Keiser and Easton O’Brien won in 1:04.51.
The other top finisher was in the high jump, with Jayden Proehl winning in 6’0”; Rasmussen was runner-up in 5’10”.
Pellett was second in the 200-meter dash with 22.75, while Proehl was second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.67. Xavier Darrow was runner-up in the shot put at 42’10”, while Darrow joined McLaren, Tye Houser nad Jaice Larson in taking second in the 4x100-meter dash in 46.64. The distance medley relay had Larson, Houser, Pellett and Tanner O’Brien take second with a time of 4:00.96.
The Bruce Henderson Relays are today.