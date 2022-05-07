The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of May 5, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield Lake is a good destination for spring catfish; chance to catch a trophy-sized channel catfish. Black Crappie — No Report: Greenfield has a good year class of 8- to 10-inch black crappie. Concentrate your effort around the jetties and along the dam. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of fish more than 15-inches.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: The crappie bite picks up in the upper ends of the lake as water temperatures warm. Black Crappie — Fair: The crappie bite has been good on sunny days in the pontoon arm of the lake. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills are being caught mainly by crappie fisherman in the pontoon arm of the lake. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Lake Anita has a good bass population and is a good destination for spring fishing.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Water clarity is good. Bluegill — Fair: Boat anglers are catching 8-inch bluegills out of the cedar tree piles.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Prairie Rose will provide good spring fishing. Black Crappie — Good: Anglers report catching 10- to 12-inch crappie around the jetties. Bluegill — Slow. Largemouth Bass — Good.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: Viking lake is 3.5 feet low. Black Crappie — Fair: Viking will be a good destination for crappie fishing in 2022. Try fishing in the upper end of the lake around the campground. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Anglers report catching 8- to 8.5-inch bluegill in the campground arm. Channel Catfish — Fair: Anglers fishing with shad sides in the upper end of the lake are catching all sizes of channel catfish. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population and will provide quality bass fishing in 2022.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Black Crappie — Good: Catch crappie up to 11 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait along windblown shorelines to catch channel catfish of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp. Walleye — Fair: Use jigs or crankbaits along the dam or rockpiles to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie — Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs or live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles.
Water temperature is in the mid 50s. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.