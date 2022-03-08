A rising star in the Atlantic athletic ranks joined a three-year veteran to earn second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference boys' basketball selections, in voting announced this past week.
Sophomore Colton Rasmussen, a forward, was named as was senior guard Dayton Templeton.
Rasmussen was the leading scorer with 308 points, working out to a 14 points-per-game average. He had 12 blocked shots and 32 steals as he quickly worked his way into a starting role and became one of the team's top threats.
Templeton, a three-year starter, had a 13.1 ppg average. He ended his high school career with 646 points. He was also the team's leading rebounder with 105, including 86 on the defensive end, and dished out a team-best 86 assists.
Junior Carter Pellett, who had a series of breakthrough games just before the Christmas break and won a starting position as a result, was named honorable mention. He averaged just over 10 ppg and grabbed 104 rebounds.
Atlantic finished the Hawkeye Ten Conference season with a 4-6 record, and 9-13 overall. Among their wins were upsets over Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Denison-Schleswig and Harlan, which were the top three teams in the conference.
All-Hawkeye Ten Conference boys' basketball
First team
Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Dawson Gifford. Clarinda: Drew Brown. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Wyatt Hatcher. Denison-Schleswig: Carson Seuntjens. Glenwood: Caden Johnson. Harlan: Brad Curren, Aidan Hall. Red Oak: Max DeVries.
Second team
Atlantic: Colton Rasmussen, Dayton Templeton. Clarinda: Grant Jobe. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Cole Arnold. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Carter White. Denison-Schleswig: Luke Wiebers. Harlan: Jacob Birch. Red Oak: Hunter Gilleland.
Honorable mention
Atlantic: Carter Pellett. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Michael Kasperbauer, Dennis Vonnahme. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Colby Souther. Council Bluffs St. Albert: DJ Weilage. Creston: Kyle Strider, Cael Turner. Denison-Schleswig: Lance Arkfeld, Aiden Schuttinga. Glenwood: Zac Kelsey. Harlan: Zach Frame. Red Oak: Ryan Johnson. Shenandoah: Zach Foster.