Assuming the weather holds, Atlantic will be hosting a pair of invitationals today.
There's a girls' tennis invitational, and the boys' soccer team is also hosting a big four-team meet.
At the tennis meet, coach Mike McDermott stated he plans to possibly team up his top two singles players, Rio Johnson and Keira Olson, for the doubles flight. His Nos. 3 and 4 singles players, Quincy Sorensen and Jade Harter, figure to represent the Trojans in the singles flight.
It's a seven-team meet, with Audubon also participating. Rounding out the field are Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Clarinda, Creston and Harlan.
Note that Audubon is also at the meet, and with 11 players on the varsity roster, things are looking way up for the Wheelers. Coach McKenzie Nissen's team picked up a 5-4 win over Harlan Thursday night, and it was hard-earned.
Audrey Jensen figures to be the top player overall for the Wheelers, as she got an 8-6 win at No. 1 singles against the Cyclones, then teamed with Gery Anderson for an 8-5 win at No. 1 doubles. Earlier this season, Jensen won an 8-2 match against Dallas Center-Grimes' Isabelle Soults, from an Iowa Class 2A school.
No matter where Nissen decides to put her, Jensen could be among the top area players to watch.
On the soccer front, its the usual four teams coming: Logan-Magnolia, Underwood and West Central Valley. The Wildcats, which were state-ranked this past week by the Iowa Soccer Coaches Association, figure to be the favorites.
Atlantic has been rotating goalkeepers this season, in an effort to give the team a different look (depending on the opponent) and to build some depth inside the goal.
That all said, there appears to be some progress being made, as the Trojans had 11 shots, five on goal, in a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Creston Thursday night. Tyrell Williams recorded 14 saves on the night in a full game, and the only Panther goal given up was in the first half.
So far for the season, Oskar Olsen has the most goals with two, followed by one each by Taye Jordan and Kyler Edie. Williams has 39 saves vs. seven allowed goals (for an 84.8% success rate), while Trahyger Carey has 31 saves vs. 14 allowed goals for a 68.9% rate.
Olsen is the lone senior of those named, with the others juniors. There's been talk about a nice-sized group of incoming freshmen coming up in 2024 and beyond, there's some promise for the future for Trojan soccer.
Action for both invitationals begins at 9 a.m. The soccer tournament will be at the high school, with the tennis meet split between the high school tennis courts and Sunnyside Park.
* * *
On to track, where the Atlantic boys had a really good meet, with several season bests at both the Council Bluffs Invitational and Ken Carstens Invitational at Harlan this past week.
Leaders in individual running events, as they were posted Friday morning at GoBound Iowa: 100-meter dash, Tye Houser, 11.68; 200-meter dash, Jaice Larson, 24.05; 400-meter dash, Carter Pellett, 52.62; 800-meter run, Caden Andersen, 2:04.86; 1600-meter run, Alex Sonntag, 4:53.34; 3200-meter run, Christian Thompson, 11:36.69; 110-meter hurdles, Jackson McLaren, 15.78; and 400-meter hurdles, Jadyn Cox, 1:01.43.
Relays: 4x100, 46.13; 4x200, 1:38.57, 4x400, 3:36.76; 4x800, 8:34.59; sprint medley, 1:41.24; distance medley, 3:52.40; and shuttle hurdle, 1:05.10.
In the field: Long jump, Houser, 17'2"; high jump, Jayden Proehl, 5'11"; shot put, Xavier Darrow, 42'11"; and discus, Alex Keiser, 145'8".
Based on current cutoffs – as published at the Cedar Rapids Gazette's website – there's a couple of events that are close to making the field. The current cutoff for 110-meter hurdles is 15.33, while the 4x100-meter relay at 45.18, with both the closest and the best chance at qualifying for the Trojans.
On the girls' side for Atlantic, leaders – again, per GoBound Iowa, as posted Friday morning – are: 100-meter dash, Jayci Reed, 13.19; 200-meter dash, Reed, 27.74; 400-meter dash, Ava Rush, 59.62; 800-meter run, Rush, 2:29.08; 1500-meter run, Claire Pellett, 5:13.86; 3000-meter run, Lola Comes, 14:45.91; 100-meter hurdles, Reed, 16.22; and 400-meter hurdles, Morgan Botos, 1:09.24.
Relays: 4x100, 52.98; 4x200, 1:51.94, 4x400, 4:07.93; 4x800, 10:28.50; sprint medley, 1:52.88; distance medley, 4:31.64; and shuttle hurdle, 1:11.67.
In the field: Long jump, Lila Wiederstein, 16'8"; high jump, Adler Bruce, 4'8"; shot put, Olivia Olson, 32'9.5"; and discus, Abbi Richter, 104'3".
Based on cutoffs per the Gazette, if the field were determined Friday, at least three events would be competing at Drake: Reed in the 100-meter hurdles (current cutoff of 16.24), the 4x400-meter relay (current cotoff of 4:12.41) and the sprint medley relay (1:52.88). A few other events are close, based on current cutoffs: Rush in the 400-meter dash, Botos in the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x100-meter relay.
There's still another week to get into contention for Drake Relays qualifications. We'll keep you updated, and monitor what other area schools' chances are, as the week progresses. We will publish a full list of qualifiers, whomever they are, in this column a week from now.
The Drake Relays are April 26-29 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.