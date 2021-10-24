REMSEN – Exira-EHK saw several promising drives end on turnovers, and Remsen St. Mary’s took advantage.
And it was Hawks’ quarterback Cael Ortmann who did the damage, scoring his team’s first six touchdowns to knock out the Spartans, 48-12, in an Iowa eight-man round of 32 game Friday in Remsen.
The Spartans’ first drive went deep into Hawks territory, with Spartan quarterback Trey Petersen connecting on a fourth-and-7 situation to give his team first-and-goal at the 2. But cornerback Brady Schorg got the interception and returned the ball to his team’s 30, before Ortmann finished off a drive with a 41-yard touchdown run.
The response drive also ended in an interception, and this time, the Hawks needed just 13 yards to hit paydirt again, doing so on Ortmann’s 2-yard run.
The Spartans did drive as far as the 3, after having set up a first-and-goal situation when Petersen fired a long pass to Aiden Flathers for a big gain. After a turnover on downs, Ortmann went for a 60 yard gain before finally being stopped at the Spartan 17, but he finished off the drive not long thereafter.
A 6-yard touchdown run, and a pair of touchdown passes to Ryan Willman gave the Hawks a 42-0 halftime lead.
The Spartans did get a pair of touchdown passes from Petersen, a 35-yard completion to Flathers and a 20-yarder to Tyler Kingery to finish off the scoring for the season.
After having gone winless a year ago, Exira-EHK rebounded nicely this season, ended the year 5-3 and placing third in District 10, the key win being a Week 7 victory over Boyer Valley. Five seniors depart: Kingery, Kayden Hansen, Dane Paulsen, Aiden Potts and Jackson Shores.