GRISWOLD – When River Valley of Correctionville called, Griswold answered.
That’s how activities director Troy Nicklaus said that a Week 9 game came about between the two schools.
The Tigers will host the Wolverines in an Oct. 22 contest, a game that was added this week after both schools officially were eliminated from the playoffs. In eight-man and the smaller three football classes (A through 2A), the Iowa High School Athletic Association allows teams to schedule a Week 9 game if they do not qualify for the playoffs.
River Valley, located in Correctionville, a community east of Sioux City, is 1-6 on the season, a 32-30 win over Sioux City Siouxland Christian their lone win of the year. Griswold has shown flashes of promise this season but is winless after coming off a 61-0 loss this past week to Fremont-Mills; included in their losses was a 1-0 forfeit to Lenox.