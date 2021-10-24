Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.