MOVILLE – Kyle Sternberg had 109 yards passing and a touchdown, while Luke Sternberg added a 9-yard touchdown run.
That was the second-half scoring report for AHSTW as the Vikings fell behind 26-0 at halftime. The Wildcats added another pair of touchdowns to pull away in a 46-12 Iowa Class A “round of 32” game.
The Vikings had a tough time stopping quarterback Dallas Kluender, who accounted for 221 yards passing and six touchdowns on the night. Max McGill added 18 rushing attempts for 148 yards. The Wildcats ran up 468 yards total offense.
Coach G.G. Harris’ team ended the season 4-5, as 12 seniors dressed for the final time in their high school careers. This was the Vikings first playoff berth since 2018, when they finished as state runners-up.