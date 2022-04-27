The ACGC boys placed second Tuesday at the Bob Clark relays in Audubon just a point behind Clarinda. The Chargers racked up 128 points to the Cardinals 129.
First place finishers included Austin Kunkle in the 100m and 200m dash; Trevin Suhr in the 1600m; The 4x100 team of Brock Littler, Charlie Crawford, Cayden Jensen and Kunkle; the 4x400 team of Crawford, Littler, Jacob Fox and Kunkle; 4x800m team of Crawford, Kaden Thompson, Justin Reinhart and Suhr and the distance medley team of Taye Faulkner, Cayden Jensen, Fox and Suhr.
The Audubon boys finished in seventh place with 50 points just ahead of CAM's 49. EEHK finished in 12th place with 10 points.
Beisswenger leads Wheeler girls
The Audubon girls place third at the meeting scoring 86 points behind Clarinda and Underwood respectively.
Stefi Beisswenger placed first in the 3,000 with a time of 11:31.07 and second in the 1500 with at time of 5:15.64. She also placed third in the 400 with a time of 1:08:36.
Senior Hannah Thygesen won the 800 with a time of 2:29:36. The Wheeler 4x200 team of Makayla Schmidt, Abigail Zaiger, Madison Steckler and Mattie Nielsen, place first with a time 1:50.76. The 4x400 team of Zaiger, Madelyn Snyder, Hannah McKinney and Lauren Irlbeck took first with a time of 4:22.25.
The girls 800 medley, 1600 medley and 4x100m shuttle hurdle relay teams all placed second.
CAM placed 7th with 53 points ahead of ACGC while Griswold placed 11th and EEHk 12th.