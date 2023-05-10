CARROLL – It’s time for state qualifying track.
And it’s time to get a bunch of Atlantic events to the big show – the Iowa Class 3A state meet at Des Moines’ Drake Stadium, the holy grail of state track venues.
Both the Trojan boys and girls have plenty of events to look forward to at Thursday’s state qualifier at Carroll Athletic Stadium, on the strength of dual team titles at the Bruce Henderson Invitational and top-5 team finishes at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
The top two performances in each event at the SQM automatically qualify. As there are eight SQMs statewide in Class 3A, the rest of the field will be filled out by the next eight best times and distances from non-automatic qualifiers, to make up a field of 24.
The state meet is May 18-20 at Drake Stadium.
Competing alongside Atlantic are Ballard, Carroll, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan and Storm Lake.
Below is a preview of each event, and what to expect from Atlantic. All times and performances are per GoBound Iowa:
BOYS
100-meter dash: Harlan has excelled in sprints this spring, and the Cyclones own the top three times in the district. As teams are allowed a maximum of two entrants per event, it’ll be interesting to see who their coaches choose, but Will Neuharth (10.82), Cade Sears (10.90) have the two best times, with Aiden Hall (11.14) at No. 4. Lewis Central’s Brody Patlan (11.07, third in the SQM) could be in the mix as well for a state berth. While Carter Pellett has Atlantic’s best time at 11.53, look for either Tye Houser (11.60) or Jaice Larson (11.64) to compete here and improve their times; Keelin Rasmussen (11.97) might also get experience here.
200-meter dash: As with the 100, it’s all Harlan, as they have the three best times in the district, making it a dilemma for the two who do compete here: Neuharth (21.83), Sears (22.34) and Hall (22.55). For Atlantic, Pellett has a season-best time of 22.75, ranking him fourth, while either Larson (24.05) and Houser (24.42) will be the likely other pick unless Pellett is saved for other events.
400-meter dash: Pellett has done well in sprints this spring, particularly relays, and he’s cut his teeth in the sprint events. He ranks fifth with a time of 52.62. Ballard has the top two in the district, with Chance Lande (50.62) and Jameson Witt (51.78), while Ethan Perrien of Denison-Schleswig (52.89) and Harlan’s Jacob Birch (52.51) in the mix as well. Tyson O’Brien (54.66) and Caden Andersen (55.01) figure to be one of the other choices for Atlantic, although Bennett Whetstone (55.35) ran at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
800-meter run: Glenwood’s Andrew Smith leads the SQM with a season-best of 2:00.07, while Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn (2:00.35) is the Hawkeye Ten champion. Andersen has competed in this race and has a season-best of 2:04.86, while Tanner O’Brien (2:06.41) and Whetstone (2:07.56) figure to be the Trojans’ other choices. Freshman Colin Rudy (2:10.74) has also made nice progress and could be chosen to ru.
1600-meter run: Eichhorn has excelled in long-distance races for Lewis Central, and he is the leader in the SQM with his season-best of 4:24.83. He beat Glenwood’s Bryant Keller at a meet at Carroll earlier this year, with a time of 4:27.75. Alex Sonntag ranks sixth in the SQM with a time of 4:40.73, while either Logan Tarrell (5:08.85), Mason McFadden (5:26.19) or Christian Thompson (5:28.15) figure to be the other possibility.
3200-meter run: Eichhorn (9:28.44) has a five-second edge over Keller in the SQM, and nobody else is within 30 seconds of the speedy pair. Thompson has Atlantic’s best time at 11:05.92, with Braden Spurr next at 11:37.89.
110-meter hurdles: Atlantic senior Jackson McLaren has excelled in hurdles this spring, bringing home a runner-up finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. McLaren ranks second in the SQM with a 15.63 season best, while Colton Rasmussen is third at 16.15. Glenwood’s Anthony Driscoll-Lee is at the top of the SQM with a 15.22.
400-meter hurdles: A pair of J’s with the same-sounding name will probably go for Atlantic, both seniors. Jadyn Cox is third in the SQM with at time of 58.03, while Jayden Proehl comes in at 1:01.04. Lewis Central’s Braylon Kammrad and Aiden Bergman are 1-2 in the district, with Kammrad winning the Hawkeye Ten championship at 57.19 and Bergman coming in at 58.03.
4x100-meter relay: Harlan’s edge in sprints takes stage here, as they lead the SQM with a time of 42.49, over a second better than Lewis Central’s 43.56. Atlantic comes in ranked sixth at 45.92.
4x200-meter relay: Harlan also has a convincing edge here, with a time of 1:28.63, over a second and a half better than Lewis Central (1:30.22) Atlantic’s best time of 1:37.02 has them seventh.
4x400-meter relay: The Trojans have been coming on strong in the stretch run of the season, and it’ll be interesting to see if there’s more heroics off the usual anchor leg of Pellett here. He’s led them to championships at the Bruce Henderson Invitational and the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, but the Trojans sit in fourth in the SQM with a time of 3:31.71. Ballard (3:27.59) and Glenwood (3:29.93), the latter whom the Trojans have beaten twice in those two late-season meets, are the top 2, and Atlantic has also beaten No. 3 Lewis Central (3:30.50) as of late. Statewide, Atlantic ranks 23rd among all Class 3A 4x400’ers.
4x800-meter relay: The Trojans have been consistent here, with a usual lineup of Andersen, Whetstone, Tanner O’Brien and Sonntag this season. They Hawkeye Ten Conference runners-up ran a season-best 8:25.47, just behind meet champion Glenwood. The Rams have the best SQM time of 8:18.68, while Lewis Central is second at 8:22.97, but the Trojans came in ahead of them at the conference meet. Right now, Atlantic sits 17th statewide in Class 3A.
Sprint medley relay: Harlan will be looking to sweep the sprint events, both individual and relay, and with the best time in the SQM by half a second (1:35.34 to Ballard’s 1:36.02), they could do it, as Birch, Hall, Sears and Neuharth have among the best individual sprint times. Atlantic ranks seventh with a season-best 1:39.75.
Distance medley relay: Lewis Central won the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet with a time of 3:41.29, and that has them leading the SQM. Glenwood is almost 1-1/2 seconds behind at 3:42.69. Atlantic, using had Keelin Rasmussen, Jaice Larson, Pellett and Tanner O’Brien, ran a season-best 3:48.87 at Hawkeye Ten, and that placed them fifth in the SQM.
Shuttle hurdle relay: The Trojans will be looking to rebound from a disqualification at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet with an SQM championship. The foursome of McLaren, Rasmussen, Alex Keiser and Easton O’Brien have been outstanding this season, and they lead the district with a time of 1:03.11, a time that has them 15th statewide. Lewis Central (1:04.49) and Glenwood (1:04.74) are 2-3.
Shot put: Lewis Central’s Parker Matiyow and Glenwood’s Reagan Skarnulis are both over 52 feet, both performances coming at the Drake Relays. Matiyow threw a 52’8.5” and Skarnulis a 52.1’75”, and both are five feet ahead of third. Atlantic’s duo of Gavin McLaren (47’3”) and Xavier Darrow (45’0.5”) have a shot, ranked fourth and fifth in the SQM, respectively, and McLaren – who just recently started throwing – is within a foot of the top 24 in Class 3A.
Long jump: Brehden Eggerss of Harlan has a season best of 21’11.5”, almost a foot ahead of Anthony Driscoll-Lee of Glenwood at 21’1”, although Carroll’s Trey Hunter isn’t far back at 20’11.5” Rasmussen just started jumping and had a nice performance of 19’7” at the Hawkeye Ten, which has him 10th in the SQM. Easton O’Brien is next, at 18’0.5”.
High jump: Proehl, a state qualifier a year ago, will be looking to return to Des Moines, and he’s ranked third with a best leap of 6’2”; he’s within the top 20 in Class 3A. Storm Lake’s Trevor Turner is at 6’5”, while Carroll’s Hunter comes in at 6’4”. Atlantic’s Rasmussen isn’t far back at 5’10”, but he’s been over 6’0” in his career.
Discus: Keiser has been coming on, and ranks third with a best throw of 145’8”, within a foot of Glenwood’s Logyn Eckheart (146’5”); a great throw and focus by Keiser could get him one of the two automatic qualifying spots, as he’s already within the top 24 of Class 3A. Lewis Central’s Matiyow is the class of the SQM, with a throw of 171’8”.
GIRLS
100-meter dash: Carroll’s Shay Sinnard has the inside track here, with a SQM-best time of 12.25, with Storm Lake’s Mackenzie Harder at 12.50 for second and Glenwood’s Allison Koontz third at 12.74. Jayci Reed (13.15) and Hailey Huffman (13.57) are the top two for Atlantic, per GoBound Iowa, while Jersey Phippen is at 14.02.
200-meter dash: Harder and Sinnard flip positions here, with the Storm Lake sophomore at 26.23 and Sinnard at 26.47. Glenwood’s Danika Arnold (26.54) is the top challenger to at least Sinnard. Huffman (27.36) and Reed (27.74) lead Atlantic.
400-meter dash: Assuming she is placed here, Atlantic senior Ava Rush will be looking for a SQM championship, as with her time of 59.33, she’s within 0.03 of leader Marie Dea of Carroll. This could be a race to watch. Madeline Fidone of Council Bluffs Lewis Central is third but a second behind Rush. Atlantic’s other runner will probably be either Mariah Huffman (1:02.77) or Nicole Middents (1:03.62).
800-meter run: Rush has also excelled here and has a season-best time of 2:20.89 as a Hawkeye Ten champion. Rush, Dea (2:16.27) and Ballard’s Paityn Noe (2:18.38) are all in the top 5 in Class 3A. Atlantic junior Claire Pellett is at 2:26.26 and also in the top 24 as she looks for a second state trip in this event.
1500-meter run: Noe ran a season-best 4:37.30 at the Raccoon River Conference meet on the Carroll track and leads the state. Rush is second in the SQM at 4:58.93, but the question will be whether the coaches hold her from this event or one of the other two individual events she normally competes for relays, where she’s shone. Ballard’s Annika Larson ranks third at 4:59.32. Pellett, a past state qualifier and having a time of 5:02.91, ranks 13th statewide. The other Atlantic choice is Claire Wiederstein, who has a time of 6:06.63.
3000-meter run: Noe comes in at 9:28.89, while Harlan’s Lindsay Sonderman is second but more than a minute behind the Ballard standout at 10:51.44. Atlantic’s two that have run this season are Lola Comes (14:08.58) and Laney Brosam (15:08.67).
100-meter hurdles: Reed is starting to show her form here, and her 15.65 season-best places her right behind Carroll’s Madison Tunning (15.08) but ahead of Glenwood’s Carlie Clemmer (15.88). Atlantic Adler Bruce (18.55) or Avery Knuth (19.10) could gain experience here.
400-meter hurdles: Morgan Botos (1:07.75) and Chloe Mullenix (1:08.02) have been outstanding this season and were 1-2 at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. They’re the top two at the SQM, with Breckyn Petersen at 1:09.21 their top challenger.
4x100-meter relay: One of two Drake qualifiers for Atlantic, the Trojans recorded their season best a couple of days ahead of the big event at Woodbine, with a time of 51.41, using Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Middents and Reed. Glenwood (50.44) and Carroll (50.71) are the top two.
4x200-meter relay: Atlantic comes in ranked second in the SQM with a best time of 1:49.13, just edging Lewis Central by 0.05 seconds. Glenwood is the leader at 1:47.93.
4x400-meter relay: Last year’s fourth-place relay was Mariah Huffman, Middents, Mullenix and Rush, but different combinations have run this season. The Trojans’ best time is 4:07.93 (with Rush, Botos, Pellett and Mullenix, set at Creston back on April 10), and they’ve battled current SQM leader Glenwood (4:06.95) all season long. The Rams and Trojans rank fourth and fifth among all Class 3A units, respectively.
4x800-meter relay: Ballard (9:58.83) and Glenwood (10:00.73) figure to be in a foot race here. Atlantic looks to be in the mix for third with a season-best of 10:28.50, with Huffman, Aubrey Guyer, Pellett and Rush carrying the batons on the season-best team, and they rank in the top 24.
Sprint medley relay: Atlantic ranks second in the SQM, with Hailey Huffman, Reed, Mullenix and Rush at 1:52.88. Carroll is the leader at 1:51.54.
Distance medley relay: A top billing for Atlantic, as the Hawkeye Ten Conference winners recorded a time of 4:24.23 with Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Middents and Pellett. They edged SQM-No. 2 Glenwood at 4:25.53.
Shuttle hurdle relay: Atlantic’s team of Botos, Mullenix, Bruce and Reed has the best SQM time of 1:09.54, a fourth of a second better than Denison-Schleswig..
Shot put: Atlantic’s Abbi Richter has come on her senior season and currently sits at fourth in the SQM with a best throw of 33’0.5”, while Olivia Olson is fifth at 32’9.5”. Council Bluffs Lewis Central has the top two in the SQM: Jordyn Matiyow (38’1.5”) and Elise Thramer (37’5.25”).
Long jump: Another to watch for Atlantic, especially in the future, is freshman Lila Wiederstein, who sits at No. 5 with a season-best leap of 16’8”, just a foot out of Storm Lake’s Harder, who’s second at 17’8”. Carroll’s Sinnard leads with an 18’3.5”. Wiederstein is in the top 24 statewide in Class 3A.
High jump: Storm Lake’s Melanie Chanthapangna leads the SQM at 5’1”, while Sara Mun of Denison-Schleswig and Glenwood’s Jaylynn Flood are each at 5’0”. For Atlantic, Bruce has cleared 4’8” and has been the lone one to attempt the event.
Discus: Richter has a season-best throw of 106’8”, while Olson has a best throw of 99’1”. Lewis Central’s Thramer leads with a best fling of 115’10”, while Abi Hiller of Glenwood is at 114’1” for second.