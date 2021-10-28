ALLEMAN – South Hardin was too much for ACGC in Wednesday night's Iowa Class 2A regional final, denying the Chargers their first-ever state tournament berth with a 25-22, 25-11, 25-14 victory at North Polk High School.
Chloe Largent ended her fine career on the court for the Chargers, unofficially getting 18 kills on the night. She unofficially ends her four-year career with 2,048 kills. Also ending their careers as seniors were Alyssa Byers, Alaina Bunde and Megan Lemke.
Rylee Nelson had 17 for the Tigers and Ellie Anderson had 10 as the winners had 50 kills on the night in 105 attempts, good for a .400 team efficiency rate.
ACGC ended 23-13 on the season in coach Jen Policy's first season as coach.