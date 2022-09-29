HARLAN – In the Hawkeye Ten Conference, every point late is important.
top story
PREP VOLLLEYBALL: Trojans pull out 5-set thriller over Harlan
- By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
-
-
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic officer on leave after misconduct, perjury charges filed
- Area Police Reports
- Atlantic Homecoming Today!
- Truck strikes house, causes $50,000 damage
- Court Reports - Small Claims
- Apple Days are coming up at the Orchard!
- PREP FOOTBALL: ADM distances itself from Atlantic in 2nd half
- Area monument business opens branch in Atlantic
- Burn for books
- PREP VOLLEYBALL REPORT: Trojans dominate at the net, down Denison-Schleswig
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.