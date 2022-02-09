CRESTON – Back on Dec. 7, the Atlantic-CAM wrestling team was outhustled and outwrestled in a 45-19 loss to Creston, their closest rivals in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
The Trojans knew they had to make progress if they were to have a shot at meeting pre-season team goals, including winning the Hawkeye Ten Conference and getting to the state dual team tournament.
How much have the Trojans improved and caught up with the Panthers in, oh say, the past two months or so?
Quite a bit.
Actually, a lot.
More than enough to earn the Trojans a spot at the state dual team tournament and give everyone on the team at least three more dual contests for the season.
After nearly clipping by the Panthers at the John J. Harris Invitational, the Trojans caught up and beat the team from their southeast by 10 points at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Even more progress came just a week later, when at the Iowa Class 2A sectional meet in Leon, Atlantic-CAM crowned seven champions to Creston’s five and convincingly won the sectional title.
The crowning touch came Tuesday night.
The Trojans won nine matches and got just two bonus-point victories, both major decisions, but it was enough for the state’s 11th-ranked dual team in Class 2A to upset the fifth-ranked Panthers on their home mats, 29-26.
It was a run of six straight wins to open the dual in the regional championship match that boosted the Trojans to their first state duals tournament appearance since 2017.
Kadin Stutzman took a 12-3 major decision by dominating Kaden Street in a rematch of their sectional championship. Jarrett Armstrong and Brenden Casey followed with strong decision victories at 182 and 195, respectively, before Nathan Keiser and Miles Mundorf each avenged sectional losses with wins over the Panthers’ Quinten Fuller and Max Chapman, respectively.
It was Mundorf’s late push in the third period, where after being down 3-1 got a reversal and got three near fall points to pull off the 6-3 victory over Chapman. Earlier, Keiser put his 9-5 win over Fuller on ice with an escape and takedown in the third period.
Aiden Smith won at 106 over Justin Parsons, 9-2, to keep the run going and build a 19-0 Trojan lead. The Panthers came back with back-to-back first-period pins to make it 19-12, but Ethan Follmann and Easton O’Brien put pressure on the Panthers’ hopes with a pair of decisions.
The Panthers put together a final push, with Austin Evans’ technical fall at 138 and Triston Barncastles’ 5-1 win over Tanner O’Brien. But Brian South sealed the victory and the whole team going to Des Moines with a huge push in the final two periods to beat Briley Hayes, 11-3, in one of several rematches from the sectional meet.
WIN OVER GLENWOOD
The Trojans were the second seed in the three-team regional, and earlier downed Glenwood, 45-29.
Several younger wrestlers got some experience on the mat, as the Trojans took advantage of four Rams forfeits. Follmann, Easton O’Brien and South each got pins, while Cruz Weaver got an action-packed 14-12 decision at 120.
The semifinal win over the Rams was the third of the season for the Trojans.
Iowa Class 2A Regional Dual Team Wrestling
Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Creston
Atlantic-CAM 45, Glenwood 29
160: Tyler Boldra (Glen) dec. Owen Hoover 7-2. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) won by forfeit. 182: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) won by forfeit. 195: CJ Carter (Glen) pinned Cohen Bruce 2:20. 220: Trent Patton (Glen) pinned Nathan Keiser 1:37. 285: Miles Mundorf (Atl) won by forfeit. 106: Aiden Smith (Atl) won by forfeit. 113: Vincent Mayberry (Glen) tech. fall Josh Hass 3:19. 120: Cruz Weaver (Atl) dec. Briten Maxwell 14-12. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) pinned Emily Lundvall 0:48. 132: Easton O’Brien (Atl) pinned Thaine Williamson 1:20. 138: Reese Fauble (Glen) dec. Dante Hedrington 10-5. 145: Kellan Scott (Glen) pinned A.C. Roller 1:12. 152: Brian South (Atl) pinned Austin Wear 0:52.
Atlantic-CAM 29, Creston 26
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) maj. dec. Kaden Street 12-3. 182: Jarrett Armstrong dec. Ty Morrison 5-0. 195: Brenden Casey (Atl) dec. Jagger Luther 2-0. 220: Nathan Keiser (Atl) dec. Quinten Fuller 9-5. 285: Miles Mundorf (Atl) dec. Max Chapman 6-3. 106: Aiden Smith (Atl) dec. Justin Parsons 9-2. 113: Christian Ahrens (Cre) pinned Josh Hass 1:30. 120: Lincoln Keeler (Cre) pinned Cruz Weaver 0:55. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) dec. Brandon Briley 9-3. 132: Easton O”Brien (Atl) dec. Trey Chesnut 9-3. 138: Austin Evans (Cre) tech. fall Dante Hedrington 5:26. 145: Triston Barncastle (Cre) dec. Tanner O’Brien 5-1. 152: Brian South (Atl) maj. dec. Briley Hayes 11-3. 160: William Bolinger (Cre) pinned Owen Hoover 4:51.