The father of Atlantic wrestling and the first 100-win wrestler in school history are the latest inductees into the Atlantic-CAM Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Chuck Burnett Kolby O’Brien are this year’s newest members of the esteemed Hall of Fame, the showcase of wrestling excellence in southwest Iowa.
Both will be inducted at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet at 6 p.m. Friday at the Venue, 307 Walnut St.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m.
The tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.00. All the proceeds, including the silent auction, go towards the Atlantic Trojan Wrestling Club.
Below are profiles of each inductee:
KOLBY O’BRIEN
Kolby O’Brien graduated from Atlantic High School in the year 2000. O’Brien, noted for his aggressive style, went down in history as the first Atlantic wrestler to win 100 matches. O’Brien earned that milestone at the John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament his senior year, with a pin in 12 seconds. He medaled all four years at this same tournament in Corning and earned a title his senior year.
A four-year letterman and four-time Trojan Head recipient, Kolby, came behind in his first career varsity match as a freshman and defeated a state qualifier. He went on to finish his high school career with a record of 117-48. He was a two-time sectional and district tournament champion, two-time state qualifier, and finished sixth his senior year at the state tournament.
Kolby started wrestling at age 6 and, through his grade school years, wrestled close to 50 matches per year, qualified multiple times for the AAU state tournament, and finished runner-up during his eighth-grade year.
Besides his talents on the mat, O’Brien lettered two years in football and two years in baseball, where he earned all-conference honors and played on the substate final baseball team his senior year.
After graduation, O’Brien attended college at Buena Vista University and played baseball until an arm injury cut his career short. While at Buena Vista University, O’Brien earned a degree in business management. Today, Kolby has been an account manager for All-Tech Industry for the past 15-years.
CHUCK BURNETT
Burnett and Lynn Barnes started the Atlantic wrestling program in 1968. Burnett coached at the varsity level until 1971 when he took over the junior high program.
Chuck Burnett attended high school at Indianola, where he was a multi-sport Athlete. He was selected as the honorary captain his senior year, a state track qualifier, and played in the state baseball tournament. After graduation, Burnett took his talents to his hometown Simpson College, where he ran track, was a four-year starter at running back, was all-conference his junior and senior seasons, and was selected to the all-American team his senior year as a running back. Burnett was later inducted into the Simpson College Hall of Fame.
Burnett started his coaching career at Collins, coaching all sports, and taught world history and social studies. His coaching journey continued at Panora and Pella, where he coached football and track for three years before moving to Atlantic in 1964, his final stop.
Coach Burnett served as Atlantic’s head varsity baseball Coach from 1968 to 1980. In addition to those duties, Burnett coached seventh-grade football and freshman/sophomores before joining the varsity staff for 26 years with coach Barnes and Coach Bob Younger. The trio guided the Atlantic football team to the state playoffs seven times and earned state runner-up finishes in 1974 and 1980. In 1977, Burnett joined Coach Younger at the Iowa Senior Shrine Bowl, coaching the South team to victory over the North.
During his time at Atlantic, Mr. Burnett taught junior high science for 31 years before retiring in 1995.