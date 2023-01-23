Wrestler graphic.psd

The Atlantic wrestling team has earned the right to compete in the regional dual team meet next Monday, Jan. 31.

The Trojans have been assigned to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton regional in Class 2A, where they'll face MOC-Floyd Valley in the opening dual. First match is 6 p.m.

The Trojans were ranked 17th as a dual team in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials' latest Class 2A rankings, issued Jan. 16, while the Dutchmen were ranked 21st.

Tags

Trending Food Videos