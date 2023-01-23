The Atlantic wrestling team has earned the right to compete in the regional dual team meet next Monday, Jan. 31.
The Trojans have been assigned to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton regional in Class 2A, where they'll face MOC-Floyd Valley in the opening dual. First match is 6 p.m.
The Trojans were ranked 17th as a dual team in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials' latest Class 2A rankings, issued Jan. 16, while the Dutchmen were ranked 21st.
The winner of the Trojans-Dutchmen dual will take on No. 2-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the nightcap, approximately 20 minutes after the completion of the first dual.
Osage was the top-ranked team in the last IWCOA rankings, followed by Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Delaware, Mount Vernon, Creston, Webster City, Humboldt and Crestwood.
The top eight teams in each class qualify for the State Dual Team Tournament, set for Saturday, Feb. 4 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.