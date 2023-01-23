CLASS 1A
At Alburnett – First Round: MFL MarMac vs. Jesup. Final: Alburnett vs. TBD.
At Emmetsburg – First Round: West Sioux vs. Kingsley-Pierson. Final: Emmetsburg vs. TBD.
At Gilbertville – First Round: West Hancock vs. Waterloo Columbus Catholic. Final: Don Bosco vs. TBD.
At Lisbon – First Round: Lisbon vs. Pleasantville. Final: Wapsie Valley vs. TBD.
At Logan – First Round: West Monona vs. Nodaway Valley. Final: Logan-Magnolia vs. TBD.
At Moville – First Round: Hinton vs. Missouri Valley. Final: Woodbury Central vs. TBD.
At Nashua – First Round: Lake Mills vs. Pocahontas Area. Final: Nashua-Plainfield vs. TBD
At Wilton – First Round: Interstate 35 Truro vs. Belle Plaine. Final: Wilton vs. TBD.
CLASS 2A
At Creston – First Round: Glenwood vs. Albia. Final: Creston vs. TBD
At Humboldt – First Round: Winterset vs. Ballard. Final: Humboldt vs. TBD
At Manchester – First Round: Independence vs. Dike-New Hartford. Final: West Delaware vs. TBD.
At Mount Vernon – First Round: Davenport Assumption vs. PCM of Monroe. Final: Mount Vernon vs. TBD.
At Osage – First Round: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Algona. Final: Osage vs. TBD.
At Sergeant Bluff – First Round: Atlantic vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley. Final: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. TBD.
At Webster City – First Round: Crestwood, Cresco vs. Carroll. Final: Webster City vs. TBD
At Williamsburg – First Round: Notre Dame/West Burlington vs. Knoxville. Final: Williamsburg vs. TBD
CLASS 3A
At Ankeny – First Round: Bondurant-Farrar vs. Iowa City High. Final: Ankeny vs. TBD.
At Bettendorf – First Round: Pleasant Valley vs. North Scott. Final: Bettendorf vs. TBD.
At Centennial High School, Ankeny – First Round: Carlisle vs. West Des Moines Dowling. Final: Ankeny Centennial vs. TBD.
At Johnston – First Round: Johnston vs. LeMars. Final: Fort Dodge vs. TBD.
At Marion – First Round: Dubuque Hempstead vs. Fort Madison. Final: Linn-Mar vs. TBD.
At Pleasant Hill – First Round: Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Waukee Northwest. Final: Southeast Polk vs. TBD.
At Valley High School, West Des Moines – First Round: Indianola vs. Norwalk. Final: West Des Moines Valley vs. TBD.
At Waverly – First Round: Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Western Dubuque. Final: Waverly-Shell Rock vs. TBD.
