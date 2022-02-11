Manning Regional Healthcare Center Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon

Manning Regional Healthcare Center is excited to welcome Dr. Steven Stokesbary, M.D., F.A.A.O.S., a Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon to the Specialty Clinic. Dr. Stokesbary will offer orthopedic services in Manning on the second and fourth Tuesday every month beginning February 22nd.
Dr. Stokesbary looks forward to, “providing general orthopedic services, local outpatient surgery, local total joint replacements, and access to more specialized orthopedic services when needed,” he shared.
As a General Orthopedist with an emphasis in total knee and hip replacement, sports medicine, and arthroscopic surgery, he will also offer knee ACL reconstruction, rotator cuff repairs, treatment for chronic and acute pain, carpal tunnel release, ulnar nerve transposition and trigger finger release.
“We are excited to partner with The Center for Neurosciences, Orthopaedics & Spine (CNOS) so we are able to continue to offer these specialty services for our patients,” said MRHC CEO, Linn Block, RN, BSN, MHA. “We understand how convenient and important it is to have surgeries and procedures done close to home, so we are eager to welcome Dr. Stokesbary to our wonderful list of specialty providers.”
Dr. Stokesbary attained his bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from the University of Iowa as well as his doctorate degree in the years following. Dr. Stokesbary, often known as “Stokes”, spent his Residency in Orthopedics at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He started his practice in Sioux City in 1998 and has been with CNOS since.
Dr. Stokesbary and his wife of eight years, Kim, have four kids together. He lives a very active lifestyle with his hobbies including golf, skiing, and scuba diving.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Stokesbary, call (712) 655-8112.