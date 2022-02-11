Manning Regional Healthcare Center Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon

Weather Alert

...Gusty winds with rapidly falling temperatures expected through early afternoon... A cold front has moved into northern Iowa early this morning and will move into southern portions of the state through the early afternoon. Observations across northern and northwest Iowa are showing sustained northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph, with a few gusts over 40 mph. These winds will gradually move into central Iowa later this morning as the cold front pushes farther south. These winds combined with the possibility of scattered snow showers may bring short intervals of reduced visibility. In addition to gusty winds, rapidly falling temperatures have caused temperatures to fall below freezing in northern Iowa, but temperatures are several degrees above freezing in central and southern portions of the state. This combined with any lingering wet pavement from last evening's precipitation could quickly freeze. Icy and slick spots could develop, particularly on untreated roadways and overpasses. If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing driving conditions and cross winds.