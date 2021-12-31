AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved a 28E Agreement for public health services during its meeting on Dec. 28.
Jotham Arber, representing Audubon County Public Health, presented an agreement for next year during the board’s Dec. 21 meeting.
Arber said it was time to renew the agreement, which would expire at the end of the year, and it wouldn’t include a lot of changes, except the addition of part time staff to work in the office in Audubon on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. He said other staff are available to be there on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and public health was able to secure grant funding to pay for the part time staff person through 2024.
Arber said Tuesday that the Board of Health would meet Wednesday to start working on the next fiscal year’s budget for public health, and said they expect cases of all respiratory viruses to increase this winter.
“We expect the winter to be worse for all respiratory viruses,” he said. “Right now, we’re trying to make sure we’re not missing the others (that aren’t) COVID. Because you’ve got a lot of folks who are testing for COVID, and it’s coming back negative.”
Arber said the CDC recommended changing the number of days to quarantine to five days instead of 10 days if they don’t have any COVID symptoms. He said people need to consider who they interact with on a daily basis when it comes to being quarantined. For example, a person who works with elderly people may want to take more precautions versus a person who works in an office in which they don’t interact with many people.