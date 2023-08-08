An individual is in custody following an attempted bank robbery at the Shelby County State Bank in Elk Horn that occurred on Monday morning.
According to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call of an attempted bank robbery at 10 a.m.
It was reported that a male subject dressed in a blue rain suit and a mask attempted to enter the Shelby County State Bank. A customer was attempting to enter the bank at the same time and a slight altercation took place.
Vigilant employees of the bank refused to open the door and the subject took off. Witnesses observed him leave in a white passenger car heading southbound on Highway 173 towards the interstate.
Responding deputies were unable to locate the vehicle, but relayed the information to surrounding law enforcement agencies and the FBI.
Some time later the Sheriff’s Office was advised that the subject was located and taken into custody.
The investigation is still ongoing between the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by numerous witnesses and surrounding law enforcement agencies.
Due to this being an open investigation, no other information will be released at this time.