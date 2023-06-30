March 17, 1997 – June 15, 2023
Funeral services for Katelin Mary McAlpin, 26, were conducted by Reverend Nancy Jensen on Thursday morning, June 29, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Interment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic, at a later time. The honorary casket bearers will be her sister Hunter Lee McAlpin and her brother Crew Michael McAlpin.
Katelin Mary McAlpin, the daughter of James Michael Mahoney and JeenLee Droll, was born March 17, 1997, in Atlantic, and died June 15, 2023, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Loma Linda, Calif., at the age of 26 years, 2 months, and 28 days.
Katelin attended some of her schooling in Villisca, then Omaha, Neb., and one year in Atlantic, then attended the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton High School where she excelled in volleyball and graduated with the Class of 2015. Katelin moved to Anita, and was employed at the Rolling Hills Bank while attending Junior College at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, where she studied Business. She then transferred to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D. Katelin received her Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Biology. She changed gears then moved to Richmond, Va., and attended Virginia Commonwealth University and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Business. Later in September she was going to study at the University of Morocco in North Africa. While attending college Katelin, did fashion modeling and managed a number of businesses. She also developed her own line of skin-care products and created the AccuTeen Foundation.
Katelin loved adventure and enjoyed traveling. She enjoyed spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks and visiting her mother. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Katelin was preceded in death by her grandparents Mary and John Chester and Duane Nielsen.
Survivors include her mother JeenLee and Matt Nielsen of Exira; her father Shaun McAlpin and Jenny Gjelay of Sunrise Beach, Mo.; her sister and brother Hunter Lee McAlpin of Sunrise Beach, Mo., and Crew Michael McAlpin of Omaha, Neb.; her step-sister and brother Zoey Nielsen and Zander Nielsen both of Exira; her grandparents Donna and Jeff Anderson of Sunrise Beach, Mo., Gerry McAlpin of Clarinda, and Jeanette Nielsen of Adair; her aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.