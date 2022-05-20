When Amy Blackwell envisioned her career back in college, she initially saw herself as an elementary school teacher. But after changing her major, working a full-time job, starting a family, and running an in-home daycare, she decided to go back to school for her Administrative Office professional degree and eventually found her home at The Recovery Center at Manning Regional Healthcare Center.
“After getting my degree, I ended up working at MRHC. When the Recovery Center position opened, I decided to apply, and I am forever grateful for ending up where I am now,” Blackwell shared.
Blackwell serves as the Administrative Assistant and Intake Coordinator at the Recovery Center. But there is a lot more to her role than some may think.
“People may assume that she just answers phones and greets people; these things are perhaps 10% of what she does to help keep the Recovery Center running well,” said Brad Madsen, Recovery Center clinical coordinator. “Amy has willingly taken on additional duties such as processing referrals, scheduling intakes, and engaging in clinical trainings to help better understand what the counselors do.”
Along with her normal responsibilities, Blackwell continues to find additional ways to help improve the Recovery Center as well as grow in her own career.
“Amy brings many aspects to the Recovery Center,” said Taya Vonnahme, Recovery Center director. “She has continued to expand on her education and growth. She recently received her license as a Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor and is starting to lead group sessions in the recovery center. We are so lucky to have her.”
Along with adding the counselor title to her role, Amy is also working on getting certified as a yoga instructor to offer Recovery Yoga/Meditation to Recovery Center clients.
Blackwell attributes her desire to advance in her career and her passion for what she does to her coworkers, MRHC leadership, and Recovery Center clients.
Blackwell also emphasizes how she would not be where she is today without the support of her Recovery Center team members. With a busy life outside of work, she is grateful for a flexible and family-oriented work environment at MRHC.
“I have three children, so with sickness, kids’ activities, and just life I know that I can take care of what I need to at home and fulfill my duties here at work. The team I work with is always willing to step in and we all understand the life/work balance. It’s so good knowing that jobs will always be done with the help of others,” Blackwell shared.
Blackwell was recently recognized for her exceptional performance and growth in her job and received the 2022 MRHC Outstanding Employee Award. This award recognizes an employee who consistently performs a high-level of work and extra duties beyond those normally assigned, has a positive attitude, displays exceptional dependability, and creates a positive work environment. Characteristics that Blackwell undeniably possesses, making her a popular nomination, and an easy selection for the award.
But according to her team, they couldn’t do it without her. “Amy is the glue that holds the Recovery Center together, and this place would not be nearly the same without her.”