AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors held preliminary talks on Thursday with a landowner about putting a tower for the county radio system used by first responders.
Audubon Supervisors hold preliminary talks on tower property
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
