AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved changing locations for some offices at the courthouse since space became available after the public health office moved to the hospital.
On Tuesday, the board approved moving the assessor’s office to the former public health office, and allowing the sheriff’s office to expand to the former assessor’s office. The EMA office would move next to the sheriff’s office, and the former EMA office would be storage.
The approval is contingent on whether courthouse staff is able to move payroll files still stored in the public health office, which staff from the auditor’s office recommended doing. The approval would have to come from the state auditor’s office. Chairman Doug Sorensen said he would check on getting that done.
There is also extra furniture available, and the board agreed to let all department heads know it was available if they were interested in it. Otherwise, they would advertise and sell it.