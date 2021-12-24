St. John’s Christian Preschool in Audubon, had their annual Christmas program. The morning class told the story of the first Christmas on Dec. 14{sup}th{/sup} and the afternoon class on Dec. 16{sup}th{/sup}.

FIRST CHRISTMAS by the St. John’s AM Class

The cast:

Gabriel: Everly

Mary: Reya

Joseph: Boone

Inn Keeper: Nora

Angel with Star: Haven

Angel with sign: Maddie

Angels: Anna, Annistyn, Cora, Elodie, Nora

Shepherds: Blake, Hannah and Hailey

Wisemen: Allie, Victoria andWatson

FIRST CHRISTMAS by the St. John’s PM Class

The cast:

Gabriel: Ella

Mary: Drew

Joseph: William M.

Inn Keeper: Max and Tucker

Angels: Anslee, Jillian and Tait

Angel with sign: Tait

Angel with Star: Anslee

Shepherds: Henry, Lennon, Porter, Oliver, Koy

Wisemen: Kip, Benny and Willy G.

St. John’s is a non-profit Christian Preschool serving 3 and 4 year olds. The preschool has been serving students and their families since 1977. For more details, contact Linda Petersen at 563-2275.

(Photos courtesy of Megan Sorenson)

