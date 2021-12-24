St. John’s Christian Preschool in Audubon, had their annual Christmas program. The morning class told the story of the first Christmas on Dec. 14{sup}th{/sup} and the afternoon class on Dec. 16{sup}th{/sup}.
FIRST CHRISTMAS by the St. John’s AM Class
The cast:
Gabriel: Everly
Mary: Reya
Joseph: Boone
Inn Keeper: Nora
Angel with Star: Haven
Angel with sign: Maddie
Angels: Anna, Annistyn, Cora, Elodie, Nora
Shepherds: Blake, Hannah and Hailey
Wisemen: Allie, Victoria andWatson
FIRST CHRISTMAS by the St. John’s PM Class
The cast:
Gabriel: Ella
Mary: Drew
Joseph: William M.
Inn Keeper: Max and Tucker
Angels: Anslee, Jillian and Tait
Angel with sign: Tait
Angel with Star: Anslee
Shepherds: Henry, Lennon, Porter, Oliver, Koy
Wisemen: Kip, Benny and Willy G.
St. John’s is a non-profit Christian Preschool serving 3 and 4 year olds. The preschool has been serving students and their families since 1977. For more details, contact Linda Petersen at 563-2275.
(Photos courtesy of Megan Sorenson)