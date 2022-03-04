AUDUBON – The Audubon Lions Club had record turnout this year for its Farm Toy Show, held last Saturday.
Derek Deist, one of the organizers of the show, said there were over 400 people who attended.
“The Lions are happy that we had our best toy ever,” Deist said. “People were definitely in the buying mood. I think all the vendors were happy. (The kitchen was) running out of items on the menu.”
The show features a variety of farm toys and other items for sale with about 20 to 25 vendors, most coming from the Des Moines and Omaha, Neb. areas. Deist is in charge of getting the vendors registered and securing the location for the show, and says getting to know the vendors is one of the high points.
“Probably my favorite part is the vendors,” he said. “I see them once a year and it’s at this thing.
So many come back year after year.”
He said he thinks the biggest draw is farmers who like to collect anything related to farming, especially brands they saw when they were growing up.
“There’s retired farmers and current farmers and they like anything that has to do with farming (and seeing) toy versions of what they used to have (like John Deere and Case IH),” Deist said.
And he said most of the people who attend come from all over. A survey of license plates showed people coming from Guthrie, Shelby, Pottawattamie and even Polk Counties.
“Over half the people that come drive a long distance,” he said.
Deist said the record turnout means this event is something that should continue in the future.
“It kind of definitely shows that we gotta keep having this because it’s not losing demand, it’s gaining demand,” he said.