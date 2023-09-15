May 4, 1944 – Sept. 5, 2023
Funeral services for Elaine Mae Jorgensen, 79, were conducted by Pastor Dan Beattie on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The honorary casket bearers were Dan Flanery, Kenny Irlmeier, Judden Flanery, Travis Miller, Curtis Derry, Leroy Nielsen, and Bob Wanninger. The casket bearers were Dave Rieck, Arlin Rieck, Gary Rieck, Tom Rieck, Kevin Rieck, Todd Roland, and Kyle Kjergaard.
Elaine was born May 4, 1944, in Oelwein, to Arthur and Elnora (Nuss) Rieck and died Tuesday, Sept., 5, 2023, at the Friendship Home in Audubon, surrounded by her family.
Elaine was raised in Sumner, where she was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Elaine attended Sumner Community Schools graduating in 1962. She continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Education. On Aug. 7, 1966, she was united in marriage to Daniel Jorgensen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sumner. They were blessed with four children, Judi, David, Chris, and Brad. Immediately after college, they set up their household in Audubon. Elaine taught mathematics for Audubon High School for two years, then took a break to raise her family. During this time, she supported Dan on the family farm in unmeasurable ways. Elaine eventually returned to teaching where she also served as the cheerleading coach, until retiring with twenty plus years in the profession. Elaine had an unwavering faith in God. She was a lifelong member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, often singing in the choir. Elaine was a talented and self-taught musician; playing the church organ for over 50 years sometimes with a grandchild sitting next to her anxiously waiting to play the closing chimes. Elaine enjoyed supporting her family with a full calendar of events. She was a devoted fan attending many football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, gymnastics, cross country, track, swimming and diving, dance, piano recitals, show choir, band and vocal concerts. Usually, she was the first to arrive (often before the doors were unlocked), and the last to leave. Elaine had a passion for baking and always had treats available. Her grandchildren have a particular fondness for her chocolate chip cookies, banana bars, and pie.
Elaine was preceded in death by her infant son David; her parents Arthur and Elnora Rieck; brother Donald Rieck; Dan’s parents; John and Bess Jorgensen, in-laws; Don Tisue, Jack and Rhoda Jorgensen, Phil and Jane Jorgensen, Alton “Skip” Dale, Jerry Kelley and Sandi Rieck.
Elaine is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Dan Jorgensen, Audubon; 3 children, Judi (Todd) Roland, Waukee; Chris (Sara) Jorgensen, Ankeny; Brad (Jennifer) Jorgensen, Carroll; nine grandchildren, Grant Luther, Taylor Luther, Kailey Roland, Brennan Roland, Sydney Jorgensen, Kendall Jorgensen, Grace Jorgensen, Hannah Jorgensen, and Jake Jorgensen; Sister, Sharon Tisue, Sumner; brothers, Dave (Pat) Rieck, Iowa City, Arlin (Marcia) Rieck, Sumner, Gary (Jan) Rieck, Waverly, Tom (June) Rieck, Fredericksburg, Kevin Rieck; New Hampton, Sister In-laws, Jeanne Rieck, Ames, Mary Kelley and Rosie Dale both Audubon.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at the Friendship Home and St. Croix Hospice for their professional and compassionate care. Memorials and cards can be sent to Dan Jorgensen, 1435 Pheasant Ave., Audubon, IA 50025. On-line condolences can be made to the family at kesslerfuneralhomes.com.