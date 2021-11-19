The Audubon Lions Club partnered with Audubon Food Land to donate two $500 gift cards to New Opportunities Audubon County Family Development Center to be used to purchase needed items for the Food Pantry. The Audubon County FDC provides food on a monthly basis to low income households in Audubon County. This generous donation will help to ensure the shelves of the food pantry are kept stocked with food to help families in need during the holiday season as well as all year long.

Trending Food Videos