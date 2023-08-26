Cougars top Wheelers 42-12 in opening week game

AUDUBON – The CAM Cougars and Audubon Wheelers faced off in the first game of the 2023 season, and the Cougars came out on the winning side with a final score of 42 to 12.
Both teams started with drives that went three and out, and that lasted until the 5:10 mark of the first quarter when CAM Senior Jack Follmann caught a pass and found the end zone. The Cougars added to their score near the end of the quarter, after starting at their own 26 yard line, thanks to CAM Senior Brody Paulsen who kept moving the ball down the field until he got to the end zone at the 1:06 mark. While the first quarter ended with CAM ahead 14-0 over the Wheelers, it would quickly become 22-0 as the second quarter started with another touchdown pass to Follmann.
But the Wheelers were able to take advantage of a bad snap by the Cougars for a punt near the 6:54 mark in the second quarter. While the punter was able to get the kick off, it landed in the hands of Audubon Sophomore Austin Christensen, who then scrambled into the end zone for Wheeler’s first points.
The Wheelers had a chance to add to their score near the end of the half after recovering a fumble near CAM’s 9-yard line. But with nearly a minute left in the half, CAM Senior Ryan Bower intercepted a pass to the end zone. The Wheelers would get their second score at the score of the second half after recovering a fumble on CAM’s 13-yard line, and marching into the end zone, thanks to runs by Audubon Sophomore Carson Wessel. Intercepted passes by Paulsen, and CAM Junior Chase Jahde and a nearly 60 yard run by CAM Junior Chase Spieker added 20 more points to the Cougar’s score, making the final score 42-12.
“This is a great first game to come in and prepare for and we have all the respect for (Audubon Head Coach) Sean (Birks) and Audubon, and it’s been battles all the time (whenever we meet),” CAM Coach Barry Bower said following the win.
Birks said Audubon got “kicked in the month” by the Cougars, but said the team was still “0-0” in district play, and was looking forward to next week to play Colo-NESCO on the road. It’s a team they haven’t played before, and Birks said, “We’ll study this weekend.We’ll have two films on them, which will help.”
Bower said CAM will take on Griswold at home next week