Dec. 7, 1974
– Sept. 30, 2021
A memorial service for Scott Allan Sporrer, 46, was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Cornerstone Church, 56829 US Hwy 30, in Ames.
A reception followed the service at the church. Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada handled the arrangements.
Scott Allan Sporrer, of Nevada, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Scott was born Dec. 7, 1974, in Carroll, the son of Cletus and Beverly (Irlmeier) Sporrer. He graduated from Audubon High School in 1993 and from Iowa State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1999. Scott was united in marriage to Michelle Lee Mock on June 14, 1997, in Davenport. He started working for Almaco in 1997 and was a Senior Engineering Manager.
Scott enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Iowa State fan. He was always fixing everyone else’s shit and will be remembered as a kind friend that would do anything for anyone.
Scott was a devoted member of Cornerstone Church in Ames. He loved God, his wife and his children. Scott was an amazing husband to Michelle and the best dad to Bretton, Dylan and Ashlynn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cletus.
In addition to his wife and children, Scott is survived by his mom, Beverly Sporrer of Audubon; his brothers: Brian (Leslie) Sporrer of Audubon, Bradley (Jennifer) Sporrer of Audubon and Christopher (Nicole) Sporrer of Ankeny; his father-in-law, Larry Mock of Davenport; his mother-in-law, Deb Mock of Davenport; and his sisters-in-law, Melissa (Kelly) Anderson of Boone and Megan Mock of Davenport. He will be loved and missed by all his nephews and nieces.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com