The regular meeting of the C.D. Starlighters 4-H club was held on April 10, at the Extension Office.
President Kerrigan called the meeting to order at 12:18 p.m. Roll call was “What’s your favorite thing about Spring?” and was answered by seven members. The secretary and treasurer reports were read and approved.
Old business included a reminder that the fair book cover deadline is April 14. Members showing livestock need to get their YQCA training completed. Also, the sheep and goat weigh in is on April 23 and the deadline to identify animals, except for poultry and rabbits is May 15. Club members were also reminded that our club works the concession stand at the Figure 8 races on June 10.
Chloe reviewed the newsletter. With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 12:43 p.m. The club made birdhouses out of coffee containers as an activity.
Our next meeting will be held on May 1 at 1:30 p.m.